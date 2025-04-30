"Trade Jimmy or Draymond" - Warriors fans giddy at Giannis Antetokounmpo's early exit potentially setting up blockbuster deal

On Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo's playoff journey ended in the first round after the Bucks lost to the Pacers in Game 5 of the series. It was a close game as the Bucks tried their best and stretched the game to overtime.

Ad

However, the Pacers prevailed at the end with a final score of 119-118. After the game, a Warriors fan asked his fellow Dubs fans on the Warriors subreddit for their thoughts on the Greek Freak's potential move to the Bay Area. The proposal included a hypothetical situation of him agreeing to take a pay cut.

The fans flooded the comment section of the Reddit discussion with their thoughts on the sacrifices the Dubs would have to make to bring in the nine-time All-Star.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They'd have to trade Jimmy (Butler) or Draymond (Green) for him but what team would even want either of them at this point?" one fan said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He would have to take the mother of all paycuts and we’d still never be able to afford him without sacrificing either Dray or Jimmy," another fan said.

Ad

"This is one player you would go into the second apron for, and go for broke until Jimmy, Steph (Curry) and Dray all retire together. I'd imagine (owner Joe Lacob) would agree too, given his comments around (Jonathan) Kuminga and not worrying about salary cap as much this off-season," another fan said.

Fans discuss a Giannis Antetokounmpo move to the Dubs.

Another set of fans highlighted the unlikely situation of Giannis Antetokounmpo agreeing to take a pay cut.

Ad

"The guy is on a contract for 2 more years + player option. It's not relevant. The correct question is how much of a pay cut would Steph, Jimmy and Dray take in '27-'28, so the team could fit another max FA signing," one fan said.

"Guys taking pay cuts is pretty rare until they are on the downside of their career," another fan said.

Ad

"How would he take a pay cut he’s under contract until like the end of 2027 with a player option for 2028. And for Giannis you pay him whatever he wants within reason ofc," another one said.

Fans comment on Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential move to the Warriors.

There have been no official announcements on the Bucks' desire to trade their superstar. However, after the Luka Doncic trade proved that no one is safe in this league, anything can happen in the coming offseason.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo reflects on his team's loss after first-round exit

After his team's first-round exit in the playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo attended the postgame conference,

"It doesn't feel good, man," Antetokounmpo said. "Just got to look in the mirror and I just have to be better. ... As a team, we work hard. We play the right way. Not being able to win games definitely hurts, but you got to keep doing what you're doing." (2:50)

Ad

The Bucks were without their second superstar, Damian Lillard, for Game 5 after the 9x All-Star's Achilles tear. Later in the interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo refused to express his thoughts on his future with his current team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More