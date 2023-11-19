"TRADE KLANK THOMPSON FOR LAVINE": Warriors fans in shambles after disheartening OT loss to Thunder

Klay Thompson had a forgettable second half in the Golden State Warriors' deflating 130-123 OT loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After propping up 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, the four-time NBA champion was a pale shadow of himself after halftime and this had Warriors fans fuming, so much so that they wanted him to be shopped this season and rope in Zach LaVine instead.

One of the fans minced no words when he labeled Klay as Klank Thompson on X soon after the team's second straight defeat to the Thunder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

More responses followed lambasting Thompson.

Fans bash Klay Thompson online

Thompson has been rumored to be on the trade bock, and previously, it was reported that the Warriors could potentially make a move for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who is also sought after by the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.

This season, the five-time All-Star has endured a rough start, averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Golden State Warriors trade rumors: Zach LaVine for Klay Thompson?

With a six-game losing streak, the Golden State Warriors find themselves as one of the teams that will explore a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline. The rumor mills that are churning have already zeroed in on Klay Thompson as one of the stars likely to be shopped by the Dubs this season if the results don't go their way.

And with Zach LaVine most likely to find a new home before the end of the regular season, the Bay area is looked at as one of the landing spots for the All-Star Bulls guard. And in return, proposed theories suggest that Thompson can be dealt by the Warriors if they intend to add LaVine to their ranks.

The plus is quite obvious: LaVine is a better scorer and would be an ideal fit next to Stephen Curry. But he is still a liability on defense, and that would mean more onus on the likes of Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II to up the efforts on that end.

The minus would be the team losing a franchise superstar. Thompson has been a bonafide legend for the team, and while he has not been the same force that he was before two career-threatening injuries, he could single-handedly take on opposition on both ends of the court.

But for now, there is no denying that Klay Thompson is going through a slump, and it remains to be seen if he can hit his stride over the next few games.