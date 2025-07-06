"Trade Rui & DK for him": Lakers fans intrigued as JJ Redick’s past workout with Quentin Grimes resurfaces amid free agency chatter

Aside from locking in Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes for their center rotation and LeBron James opting into his player deal, the LA Lakers’ free agency has been relatively uneventful, especially as other teams in the crowded Western Conference have made splashier moves.

One name still floating on the free agency board is restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, who is with the Philadelphia 76ers after being acquired in a trade deadline deal that sent Caleb Martin the other way. And as his future remains uncertain, some Lakers fans have become intrigued by the idea of bringing in the versatile scoring guard.

That interest only grew after a 2023 video resurfaced showing Lakers coach JJ Redick working closely with Grimes, calling him an “easy guy to coach” while focusing on his shooting mechanics, footwork, spacing through cuts and one-dribble moves, and overall athleticism in spot-up scenarios.

“I’d trade Rui (Hachimura) & DK (Dalton Knecht) for him,” one Lakers fan said.

“Sign and trade DK and Gabe for Grimes, I think he’s only worth same amount as (Nickeil Alexander-Walker) got,” another said.

“I’ve been saying we need to sign him!” another commented.

Here are other reactions from Laker fans.

Ken 🍜 @iBEkenny LINK DK’s replacement once we ship him out for Wiggins lmao

Maf T3acha1177 @Cliverts23 LINK He loved the idea of playing with Luka. Should be signed. Lost Dorian, get him

💕….🚶🏾‍♂️ @showtimelik LINK would be lovely but don’t know philly would want anything we have in a s&t

Latest on Quentin Grimes' restricted free agency

Once a New York Knick, Quentin Grimes has had his most productive stretch since landing in Philly. Last season with the Sixers, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, including a pair of 40-point outings in March.

Still, as reported by The Athletic’s Kelly Iko and Tony Jones, there’s reportedly “little to no movement” between Grimes and the Sixers in terms of a new deal, as the team looks to bounce back and contend after a season riddled with injuries.

“To this point, there has been little to no movement with restricted free agent guard Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers,”Iko reported. “The two sides are hoping to continue communication in the coming days,”

The Sixers have made several moves in free agency so far, including signing Trendon Watford to a two-year, $5.3 million contract. They also brought back Eric Gordon on a veteran minimum deal and added Jabari Walker on a two-way contract. Additionally, Philadelphia selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

