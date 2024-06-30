"Trade Simmons to WNBA" - NBA fans roast Ben Simmons following Nets' trade rumors

The Brooklyn Nets have announced plans to enter a rebuild and are looking to trade several key players from their roster, including Ben Simmons. The Australian guard is among the players they seek to let go as they start the rebuild. Fans reacted to the Brooklyn Nets' plans to trade guard Ben Simmons this offseason with some hilarious reactions on X.

Simmons had an underwhelming second year with the Nets. The 6-foot-10 guard only played 15 games and was sidelined for the majority of the season due to his back injury. The three-time All-Star put up 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, which was far from what he used to produce when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

This time, the Nets have also given up on him after they traded for him in exchange for James Harden in 2022. Michael Scotto of the HoopsHype podcast reported about this decision from the Brooklyn organization.

"With Brooklyn entering a rebuild, Johnson is considered one of several trade candidates, including Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons, and backup center Day’Ron Sharpe, as previously reported by HoopsHype," Scotto reported.

After seeing the report on Simmons, fans couldn't help but share their reactions on the matter. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Teams when the Nets ask if they want Ben Simmons," a fan said.

"Trade Ben Simmons to WNBA," another fan said.

"If the Nets wanna tank they should start Simmons, not trade him," one fan said.

Other fans have started looking at international options.

"Shanghai Sharks when they saw this," one fan shared.

"Trade him to Taiwan," one fan said.

"Shanghai Sharks are ready to transact," another fan said.

Which teams could trade for Ben Simmons?

With the recent decline in production, there's some question as to which team will take a chance on trading for Simmons. While there's a narrative that the guard might be an untradable asset, there are a few teams that could gamble on him.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs require a legitimate point guard to play with Victor Wembanyama. While most Spurs fans might not like the idea of having Simmons on the roster, he's well experienced to play along with Wemby as the primary ball handler. Plus, the team has enough cap space to pay his remaining $40.3 million left in the deal.

Portland Trail Blazers

Trading for Simmons might not be a priority for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, having an experienced player in a team full of youngsters might be what they need. The Australian guard has enough experience to be a leader on the team, alongside Deandre Ayton.

