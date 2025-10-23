"Trade The Whole Team for Him": Lakers Fans Swoon Over Walker Kessler as Longtime Trade Target Stuns Clippers 

LA Lakers fans continue to keep an eye on longtime trade target Walker Kessler's progress. On Wednesday, they desperately pushed the front office to trade for the Utah Jazz center after he dominated the LA Clippers with a complete performance. Kessler had a team-high 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks.

He did that while shooting 100% from the floor, including 2 of 2 from the 3-point line, which is a brand new addition to his shot profile. The only attempts Kessler missed were from the free-throw range. Even then, he was an efficient 6 of 8 from the charity stripe.

The Jazz never gave the Clippers a chance in that game, thanks to Kessler's heroics. Utah beat the Clippers 129-108 after taking a 37-point lead at one point. While the Lakers fans' admiration for Kessler has been consistent, the former first-round pick schooling their crosstown rivals only fueled their wish to trade for him.

A loss on opening night against the Warriors, in which new starting center Deandre Ayton struggled, was another motivation for Lakers fans coveting Walker Kessler.

Here's how they reacted after the Jazz center picked the Clippers apart:

Ryan Rueda @iDude14 Do everything to pair him with Luka Doncic, @Lakers. 🤝

lebroncic @LeBroncic7723 Trade the whole team for him

𝟕𝟕 @lukabetter77_ Lakers could send in a massive offer sheet next off season

shazzahoe @shazzahoe Lakers pay AR then drop 20+ mil on Kessler 🤞

JPSTrading @Jayis2serious The Lakers better throw a massive offer for him, he’s the real deal

Dedicated to Mars; God of war. @DawgTawk99 Lakers should have given the 2 first round picks 🙄

Lakers might look past Walker Kessler at trade deadline

The Lakers may not pursue Walker Kessler at the trade deadline. While the Jazz center remains on a rookie scale contract, making $4.9 million this year, LA doesn't have the picks or assets to lure Utah into a trade. Additionally, the Lakers only have one pick to trade, either in 2031 or 2032.

Even if they decide to offload that pick in a trade, it will likely be for defensive help on the perimeter. LA's glaring issue is its lack of athleticism in the wing spot. For now, Deandre Ayton at the center position is a decent stopgap solution.

If they refuse to make a trade, the Lakers will have three first-round picks next summer and they can use those to negotiate a trade for Walker Kessler in a potential sign-and-trade.

Another option would be through an offer sheet, but the Jazz will have the right to match it as Kessler is a restricted free agent. Utah may not let him walk for free; a sign-and-trade could be the way to go, provided the Lakers preserve at least two picks for the shot-blocking machine.

