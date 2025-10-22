  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • "Trade Value Is Going to the Moon" - Warriors Fans Hyped as Jonathan Kuminga Completely Flips Script vs Lakers

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 22, 2025 04:57 GMT
Warriors Fans Hyped as Jonathan Kuminga Completely Flips Script vs Lakers. (Photo: GETTY)
Golden State Warriors fans were hyped after Jonathan Kuminga's performance in their season opener against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Kuminga had an interesting offseason, holding the Warriors hostage before signing a two-year, $48.5 million contract.

With the Lakers going small due to LeBron James' absence, coach Steve Kerr went with a smaller lineup and kept Al Horford out of his starting five. Kerr put in Kuminga, who needs spacing, with Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

In the preseason, Kuminga showed off his improved playmaking and made some excellent passes. He looked like a different player at times and was passionate about playing well. He was so passionate that he was ejected for arguing a foul call in a no-bearing game.

After a slow start in the first half, Jonathan Kuminga was fantastic in the third quarter. Kuminga was perfect from the floor, scoring 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting, including three 3-point shots.

Golden State Warriors fans couldn't believe what happened, so they went online to share their reaction to Kuminga's performance.

While Steve Kerr emphasized spacing to make Jonathan Kuminga effective, he still put him alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Nevertheless, Kuminga looked different in the season opener. He was making players, having effort on rebounding the ball and even defending Luka Doncic.

The 23-year-old forward has all the potential in the world to be successful. It's up to him if he's going to be consistent all season long. He did play well with better spacing brought by Buddy Hield and Al Horford.

Jonathan Kuminga sparks Warriors' 119-109 win over Lakers

The game was pretty close in the first half, with the Golden State Warriors building a lead before the LA Lakers came back to make things interesting. Things quickly changed in the third quarter after Jonathan Kuminga's spark to start the second half.

Kuminga finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists, doing the things expected of him and more. Steph Curry had 23 points, three rebounds and four assists, while Buddy Hield scored 17 points off the bench.

However, it was Jimmy Butler who led the team in scoring. Butler put up 31 points, five rebounds and four assists. He was perfect from the free-throw line, making all of his 16 attempts.

The Warriors are back in action on Thursday at home against the Denver Nuggets in the first game of a back-to-back. They travel to Portland on Friday to face the Trail Blazers.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
