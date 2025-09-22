"Trade him to the Warriors" - NBA fans chime in as 24-YO LaMelo Ball pushed into leadership role by Hornets

LaMelo Ball is entering his sixth season in the NBA, and expectations on the Charlotte Hornets court general have only gotten higher. Fans, however, have varying takes on whether Ball can actually live up to these expectations.This past Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer wrote about Ball playing a bigger role on the team this season. Interviewing the likes of Hornets head coach Charles Lee, Boone described the magnitude of Ball's responsibility in the 2025-26 campaign.&quot;Among the things to keep an eye out for in 2025-26: LaMelo Ball’s leadership,&quot; Boone wrote. &quot;As the face of the franchise and the team’s highest paid player, there are certain responsibilities that come with that, and the Hornets want to see Ball take a leap in becoming more of a leader.&quot;NBACentral @TheDunkCentralLINKThe Charlotte Hornets want LaMelo Ball to become a better leader, per @rodboone “Among the things to keep an eye out for in 2025-26: LaMelo Ball’s leadership. As the face of the franchise and the team’s highest paid player, there are certain responsibilities that come with that, and the Hornets want to see Ball take a leap in becoming more of a leader.”Fans went on to have a variety of reactions to the suggestion of Ball taking on a leadership role.&quot;Trade him to the Warriors we won’t ask him to lead s***,&quot; one fan tweeted.Meadownlinks @meadownlinksLINKTrade him to the Warriors we won’t ask him to lead s***Mikethejohnson @MikethejohnsonLINKTranslation: Lamelo Ball will be the face of the Tank. They setting this man up to fail, its a shame.SleeperHawks @SleeperHawksLINKIf LaMelo is healthy and takes a leadership role the Hornets could be a sneaky team next yearjaime @jaime_solisLINKLeadership is tough when you're young and in the spotlight. Hornets need to give LaMelo space to grow into that role. 🏀Dr. Marmaduke, CPA @DrMarmadukeNBALINKKon Knueppel taking his teamJoeyking👑 ジョーイキング @Joeyking25LINKHe's so talented, just needs to stop being a bonehead.Ball's first two seasons in the league were marked with individual success, as he won Rookie of the Year in 2021 and earned an All-Star selection in 2022.However, in each of the last three seasons, the 6-foot-7 guard has been severely limited by injuries, playing just 105 out of the Hornets' 246 regular season games. Despite steadily increasing his scoring average, Ball has not made it back to the All-Star team and the Hornets have yet to make the playoffs since he arrived in Charlotte.Boone also wrote that Ball has been establishing a bond with Collin Sexton, who was acquired by Charlotte this past June in a trade with the Utah Jazz. It remains to be seen whether the former All-Rookie Second Team member can help Ball fully transition into the leadership role.&quot;If he's played 45 to 50 games again, then we're just in Zion Williamson territory&quot;: Analyst points out how LaMelo Ball's availability impacts the Hornets moving forwardIn a recent episode of &quot;The Hoop Collective,&quot; a group of NBA reporters had a more cynical view of Ball's prospects moving forward.In this episode, analyst Tim Bontemps compared Ball to another frequently injured young star who has hampered his team's growth.&quot;If we're back here talking about the Hornets next summer, and he's played 45 to 50 games again, then we're just in the Zion Williamson territory with him going forward, and then you can't do anything with your team,&quot; Bontemps said.Bontemps' fellow analyst Tim MacMahon added that, in order for the Hornets to &quot;find their direction,&quot; Ball would either have to be constantly available to play or shipped away in a trade.