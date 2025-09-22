  • home icon
  "Trade him to the Warriors" - NBA fans chime in as 24-YO LaMelo Ball pushed into leadership role by Hornets

"Trade him to the Warriors" - NBA fans chime in as 24-YO LaMelo Ball pushed into leadership role by Hornets

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 22, 2025 01:17 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty
Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty

LaMelo Ball is entering his sixth season in the NBA, and expectations on the Charlotte Hornets court general have only gotten higher. Fans, however, have varying takes on whether Ball can actually live up to these expectations.

This past Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer wrote about Ball playing a bigger role on the team this season. Interviewing the likes of Hornets head coach Charles Lee, Boone described the magnitude of Ball's responsibility in the 2025-26 campaign.

"Among the things to keep an eye out for in 2025-26: LaMelo Ball’s leadership," Boone wrote. "As the face of the franchise and the team’s highest paid player, there are certain responsibilities that come with that, and the Hornets want to see Ball take a leap in becoming more of a leader."
Fans went on to have a variety of reactions to the suggestion of Ball taking on a leadership role.

"Trade him to the Warriors we won’t ask him to lead s***," one fan tweeted.
Ball's first two seasons in the league were marked with individual success, as he won Rookie of the Year in 2021 and earned an All-Star selection in 2022.

However, in each of the last three seasons, the 6-foot-7 guard has been severely limited by injuries, playing just 105 out of the Hornets' 246 regular season games. Despite steadily increasing his scoring average, Ball has not made it back to the All-Star team and the Hornets have yet to make the playoffs since he arrived in Charlotte.

Boone also wrote that Ball has been establishing a bond with Collin Sexton, who was acquired by Charlotte this past June in a trade with the Utah Jazz. It remains to be seen whether the former All-Rookie Second Team member can help Ball fully transition into the leadership role.

"If he's played 45 to 50 games again, then we're just in Zion Williamson territory": Analyst points out how LaMelo Ball's availability impacts the Hornets moving forward

In a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective," a group of NBA reporters had a more cynical view of Ball's prospects moving forward.

In this episode, analyst Tim Bontemps compared Ball to another frequently injured young star who has hampered his team's growth.

"If we're back here talking about the Hornets next summer, and he's played 45 to 50 games again, then we're just in the Zion Williamson territory with him going forward, and then you can't do anything with your team," Bontemps said.
Bontemps' fellow analyst Tim MacMahon added that, in order for the Hornets to "find their direction," Ball would either have to be constantly available to play or shipped away in a trade.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
