"Traded this for a 40 year old cp0": Warriors fans in disbelief as Jordan Poole erupts for 41 points in preseason against Knicks

The Golden State Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for veteran superstar guard Chris Paul in the offseason. “Poole Party” was part of the Dubs’ 2021-22 championship-winning team and was heralded as the third member of the “Splash Bros.” Poole seems to have more freedom to do what he wants with the young Wizards. Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis on the lineup, he is expected to carry a bigger role for his new team in the upcoming season.

Against the New York Knicks in the preseason, “JP3” showed just how deadly he can be for the Wizards. He erupted for 29 points on 57% shooting, including 50% from behind the arc in the first half alone and finished with 41 points. Fans quickly reacted to his dazzling show:

“Traded this for a 40 year old cp0 in the big 23”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mike Dunleavy Jr. was asked about Jordan Poole’s status a few days after replacing Bob Myers as the Golden State Warriors’ new GM. Dunleavy Jr. told reporters that they envisioned “JP3” to be with the team for at least the duration of his four-year contract.

A few days later, the Warriors traded him to the Washington Wizards for a player Dub Nation hates with gusto. Chris Paul, who was the centerpiece of the Phoenix Suns' package to acquire Bradley Beal, wanted to play for a contender. The Wizards obliged him by moving him to San Francisco for Poole.

In effect, the Warriors chose Draymond Green over Jordan Poole. Golden State’s staggering payroll badly needed financial flexibility. Trading “JP3” gave the team a little more breathing room. They then signed Draymond Green to a four-year $100 million deal.

After the Dubs lost to the LA Lakers in the playoffs, Green told the media that he couldn’t function as the leader he once was this season. After punching Poole in last year’s preseason, Green had lost some of his clout.

Draymond Green also had the backing of coach Steve Kerr and superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. They said on multiple occasions that bringing Green back was necessary for them to contend for a championship.

The Golden State Warriors needed the former Defensive Player of the Year winner back and needed him to be at his best. Jordan Poole became the casualty.

Jordan Poole will have a big role to play for the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards signaled their rebuild when they agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team deal. Before that, they also sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in another transaction that involved three teams.

Washington’s core is now made up of Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones and Deni Avdija. They’ve also added rookie Bilal Coulibaly. “JP3” and “Kuz” are expected to be the young leaders of this team.

Expand Tweet

Poole has moved outside of the shadows of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. He’s also far from the Draymond Green incident. The Wizards expect him to be one of their best players and leaders from here on.