"Traded Luka then AD gets Injured then Kyrie gets Injured" - Fans despite Mavs GM Nico Harrison making feelings clear on Kyrie Irving injury

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison reacted for the first time since Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending injury. Irving tore his ACL during Monday's clash against the Sacramento Kings.

However, the Mavericks star showed his grit after returning to make his free throws, reminding everyone of the legendary Kobe Bryant's most iconic moment from 2013, when he tore his Achilles but stepped up to make his foul line attempts.

Harrison also cited the same and compared Irving to Bryant. Here's what he said in a statement on Tuesday:

"His [Irving's] work ethic and absolute dedication to his craft, it’s cut from the cloth of greats. I know it, I lived it, and I see the same ferocity and passion in him that I saw in Kobe."

Nico Harrison's tribute to Kyrie Irving was special, but it didn't sit well with fans, who blamed him for what happened to the Mavericks star. Harrison's critics pinned the blame on him for trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, which caused this downward spiral for the Mavericks franchise.

One fan revisited the Doncic trade and new star Anthony Davis' injury, saying:

"Traded Luka then AD gets Injured then Kyrie gets Injured the Mavericks are Cooked"

One fan called him out for not saying anything positive about Luka Doncic.

"Writes a full love letter about Kyrie after his injury but still has not said one positive thing about Luka freaking Doncic. Fakest dude in the league."

Another tweeted:

One fan said:

"Don’t trust a word he says"

Another added:

"Only statement Mavs fans want to see from Nico is a resignation"

One user wrote:

"Says this about Kyrie but calls Luka fat this can’t be a real person"

One fan added:

"Absolutely disgusting to keep using Kobe Bryant for PR, first to bury Luka Doncic, and now for PR on the Kyrie Irving injury."

