“Get back the haul that you have to get… It’s the one chance you’ll ever trade a player of this caliber” - Tim Legler believes Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant now is riskier than waiting for the future

Kevin Durant is one of the top stars in the NBA and ESPN's Tim Legler believes trading him would not be a smart move for the Brooklyn Nets.

When Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets, he put the entire NBA world on notice. Elite players are available for trade, but players with several years remaining on their contracts are rarely traded.

With Kevin Durant's new contract starting this season, he will be available to a new team for four years.

ESPN's Tim Legler believes Durant's trade value could be the most significant piece of his future. During a recent segment on NBA Today, Legler spoke about the risks that await the Nets with a potential trade.

"There may be more risk for the Nets, to be honest with you, because they might make the wrong deal, and that's what Brian [Windhorst]'s alluding to.

"This is so complicated and so tricky because the player we're talking about, and the Nets still have him under contract. There is that possibility that he and Kyrie come back, and they don't make any moves."

For the Nets to make a deal with a team like the Phoenix Suns now, the potential trade pieces are more limited.

Tim Legler pointed out that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could remain with the Nets and still be traded later.

"Whenever that time comes and somebody pulls the trigger on that trade, they're going all in. Whether it's now or right before the season, or whether it's in February, it doesn't matter.

"So there's more risk to make a bad deal now. Get back the haul that you have to get for this guy because it's the once chance you'll ever trade a player of this caliber."

If the Nets are willing to wait for the best trade possible, they could do better than their current options.

Tim Legler believes that the risk of making a bad deal will lead to Brooklyn remaining patient in a Durant trade. Convincing Durant to stay for now could also lead to an excellent season for the Nets.

If no trades occur, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets could be in a strong position.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be in a solid position to "run it back" in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving entered NBA free agency with the possibility of both being out of Brooklyn. With the Nets waiting for the best offer, the duo seems increasingly likely to stay.

Should Durant and Irving remain in Brooklyn, the team will likely be one of the favorites to win the NBA finals.

They're loaded. If Brooklyn doesn't end up trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving...StartersKyrieSeth CurryKDBen SimmonsNic Claxton(I'd start Simmons at the 5, but I don't think Nash will).Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris and TJ Warren off the bench.They're loaded.

While the Brooklyn Nets roster still has flaws, there will be plenty of talent around Kevin Durant. The question will be whether or not that talent can come together and win.

