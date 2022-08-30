"Trae is a splash cousin for real", "Had to guard them as soon as they got out the car" - Fans react to Steph Curry and Trae Young going off at Rico Hines' run

NBA superstars Steph Curry and Trae Young were spotted teaming up together at Rico Hines' pro runs. Fans reacted to the sharpshooters' performances with the two stars raining fire in a scrimmage against other NBA players.

Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time. Curry often enters a zone that makes him virtually impossible to guard.

Meanwhile, Trae Young has shown a similar aptitude to shoot absolute bombs from beyond the arc. Young can potentially be one of the best guards in the league.

Rico Hines' pro runs have allowed several NBA players to play against each other and develop in the offseason. However, the backcourt pairing looked like a tough cover for the opposing team.

With fans reacting to the duo torching Cade Cunningham and Pascal Siakam, here are some of the funniest reactions from Twitter:

Son @sonofthenite @NBA @ricohinesbball @swishcultures_ Steph and Trae!? Damn i know them boys gaurding them were flabbergasted @NBA @ricohinesbball @swishcultures_ Steph and Trae!? Damn i know them boys gaurding them were flabbergasted https://t.co/FVWAng7QUx

Cyrus Saatsaz @DogSurfRoadshow In case you’ve wondered what it would look like if Steph & Trae joined forces. In case you’ve wondered what it would look like if Steph & Trae joined forces. https://t.co/oK3xLkSDSW

³⁰ @StephMuse_ Steph and Trae in the same backcourt = unguardable 🤯 Steph and Trae in the same backcourt = unguardable 🤯https://t.co/Q9LHcxo4NY

𝙒𝙤𝙠 @goatedwok ITS FINALLY HERE ITS FINALLY HERE https://t.co/A8KMkqjUOu

Karce @Karsonnnn 🍿 The 2 best shooters in the world playing a little pickup. Ice Trae and Steph Curry are always gonna put on a must watch show. The 2 best shooters in the world playing a little pickup. Ice Trae and Steph Curry are always gonna put on a must watch show. ❄️🍿 https://t.co/lHfNkzSckP

Although Curry and Young made a solid showing during the run, the opposing team came away with the win. However, seeing the two players in action has been welcomed by fans.

With the Atlanta Hawks making a significant addition this offseason, Trae Young will hope to lead the Hawks to a successful season.

Can Trae Young benefit from playing off-ball like Steph Curry?

Steph Curry drives past Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks made a splash by acquiring Dejounte Murray in the offseason. With the addition of another All-Star, the Hawks appear to be a reasonably competitive unit.

However, adding a combo guard who is a reliable playmaker presents some pretty interesting options for the Hawks. An opportunity presents itself in having Young play off-ball like Steph Curry.

While Curry is also a skilled ball-handler and playmaker, he emerges as a more significant threat without the ball. His off-ball movement creates open looks for his teammates while getting wide-open shots himself as he curls off of screens.

Trae Young could benefit from replicating this style of play to some extent. Although Young played a ball-dominant role last season, the Hawks could see a more fluid offense with him playing off the ball.

When he partnered up with Steph Curry during the run, fans could see the potential of Young playing off the ball. Rico Hines was heard pushing Young to move after making the initial pass. Curry demonstrated with a cut across the baseline. The play developed into a simple pass along the perimeter into a three-pointer.

Niko @nikotaughtyou You can hear Rico tell Trae to “keep moving” after he got off the ball, off-ball movement going to be key to him and Dejounte working



Steph was moving the entire clip You can hear Rico tell Trae to “keep moving” after he got off the ball, off-ball movement going to be key to him and Dejounte working Steph was moving the entire clip https://t.co/yQP9ZfIcx0

With the pairing of Murray and Young, the Hawks could see significant improvement in their overall performance. The Hawks are well-rounded with major pieces, such as John Collins and Clint Capela.

