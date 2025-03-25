  • home icon
  • Trae Young drops 2 word prayer for Celtics’ $313,933,410 star’s unfortunate injury

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 25, 2025 04:50 GMT
Trae Young was one of the NBA stars reacting to Jayson Tatum's tough injury after he landed awkwardly on Domantas Sabonis' foot on Monday. His scary ankle injury in the third quarter was a cause for concern as he was helped to the locker room. Sabonis was handed a flagrant 1 for the foul.

Tatum's injury saw him in need of support to walk as he tended to his left ankle. Head coach Joe Mazzulla called for an additional timeout after the foul review to give his superstar some time to recover. Sabonis appeared to offer an apology as well and the forward walked back to the court to shoot his free throws. He was seen heading to the locker room later.

Trae Young had a two-word response to the whole incident:

"🙏🏽🙏🏽 my brother"

The final scorecard saw the Celtics beat the Kings 113-95.

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

