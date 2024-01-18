Trae Young fuels trade rumors of linking up with Victor Wembanyama by praising Spurs star: "The best player ever"

There are rumors suggesting that the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young is interested in teaming up with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs. These speculations have gained momentum, especially since the two-time NBA All-Star expressed admiration for the potential of the 2023 NBA draft's first overall pick.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Young shared his thoughts on Wembanyama, praising the 20-year-old center for his skills and positive attitude.

"He's going to be a beast in this league. He can play. His presence on the floor alone is impactful and just on defense, offense-- He can do pretty much everything, and it's everything that everybody's saying about him, and you can tell he's humble. He competes. He wants to work hard," said Young on Wembanyama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Wembanyama has been dubbed as a generational prospect. The media likened the seven-foot-four lanky player with LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal when they entered the league.

Trae Young concurs with the Frenchman's hype, asserting that Victor Wembanyama has all the qualities necessary to potentially become one of the greatest players in league history.

"He has all the intangibles to be the best player ever. The accolades and his team accolades as his career goes on is what's going to determine that. So, he definitely has the tools," said Young.

Expand Tweet

Trae Young's camp said to be open to teaming up with Victor Wembanyama

With the trade deadline looming, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves at a crossroads, contemplating whether to trade their star player, Trae Young.

Speculations around the league suggest that the favored destination, according to Young's camp, is the San Antonio Spurs to team up with Victor Wembanyama.

Expand Tweet

However, for the trade to happen, the Spurs will have to absorb the $178 million remaining on his four-year contract.

In doing so, the trade package would likely include Keldon Johnson's $20 million contract for the year. The former Kentucky Wildcat is on a guaranteed contract that will make him earn $74 million up to the 2026-27 season.

Apart from Johnson's contract, the Spurs might consider including either Doug McDermott's expiring $13 million contract, Devonte Graham's $12 million contract, or Tre Jones' two-year $19 million deal.

Of course, the Spurs should also throw in a few first-round picks, as the Hawks would like to rebuild through the next few year's draft classes. For now, the waiting game is on whether the Hawks will stay with Trae Young or not in the foreseeable future.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!