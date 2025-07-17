Trae Young, Kevin Durant and other players drop their reactions to Bradley Beal leaving Phoenix Suns in style

Bradley Beal buying out of his contract with the Phoenix Suns to join the LA Clippers is one of the biggest highlights of this offseason. The three-time All-Star is still one of the best shooting guards in the league, and his addition to the already star-studded Clippers lineup will only make the blue and white LA team more complete.

It is widely known that Beal was not happy with his role in Phoenix, and the now-Clippers guard did not hold back on letting his feelings be known to his former team and the community. On Thursday, the three-time All-Star shared a few pictures of himself in the Suns jersey.

The last slide on his post featured a picture of him making the peace sign. Beal also used the peace emoji in the caption of his post.

Other NBA stars found Beal's post hilarious as they dropped in the post's comment section to express their thoughts. Kevin Durant, Beal's former teammate, commented with a laughing emoji. Bam Adebayo also commented with the same emoji on the post.

On the other hand, Trae Young and a few others worded their thoughts in their comments.

"Not the deuces ✌️ 😂" Young commented.

"Aye man🤣🤣" Tyus Jones commented.

"Lmaooo you're sick 😂😂" Andre Drummond commented.

Bradley Beal's move has been beneficial for both parties. The three-time All-Star has received an opportunity to start a new chapter in his career, while the Suns have dodged the first and second apron and now have the cap space to build around Devin Booker.

NBA insider reveals that James Harden persuaded the Clippers to get Bradley Beal

The rumors about Bradley Beal leaving Phoenix and moving to LA had been circulating for a while before Shams Charania broke the news on Wednesday through an X post. Some fans had predicted the move while others were shocked.

On Thursday, NBA insider Brian Windhorst published an article discussing the complexities of the move and who was crucial in making it happen. The insider revealed that Clippers star guard and 2018 MVP James Harden played a pivotal role in Beal's deal.

"The key voice came from James Harden, who lobbied the Clippers' front office to chase Beal and then reached out to him directly to make the sale," Windhorst said.

Bradley Beal's arrival gives the Clippers an All-Star-caliber shooting guard, forming a lineup with Harden, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins and Ivica Zubac. The team is considered a title contender on paper, though their success depends on the health of key players.

