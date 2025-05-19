Trae Young reignites New York beef with wild jab at Knicks fanbase: "Hot take but not"

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reignited his beef with the New York Knicks and their rowdy fanbase on Sunday. Young took a wild jab at Knicks fans while praising the crowd in his hometown of Oklahoma City following the Thunder's Game 7 triumph over the Denver Nuggets.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Young shared his "hot take" about the Thunder crowd being louder than Madison Square Garden. The Knicks fanbase has been on a high since advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2000.

"Hot take but not.. OKC fans are louder than Knick fans. Happy Sunday!" Young tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trae Young has a lot of history with the New York Knicks, and their fanbase considers him one of its bitter enemies. Young gets under the skin of many Knicks fans following his performances in their first-round matchup in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

However, the Knicks might have the last laugh against Young, who is currently on vacation after his Atlanta Hawks failed to make the playoffs this season. The skies in New York are orange and blue at the moment, plus Young has a career 7-17 record against the Knicks in his career.

Ad

But in fairness to the OKC Thunder fans, they were very loud on Sunday after their team dominated the Denver Nuggets. The Thunder were back in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016, when they blew a 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

The Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, while the Knicks welcome the Indiana Pacers the following day.

NBA insider removes Trae Young from trade rumors

NBA insider removes Trae Young from trade rumors. (Photo: IMAGN)

Trae Young was one of the biggest names in trade rumors following the regular season. The Atlanta Hawks have become stagnant since reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2021, so changes might be on the way.

Ad

However, Bleacher Report's resident NBA insider Jake Fischer believes that the Hawks might not make Young available. Fischer pointed out that Atlanta has a bunch of young players, such as Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okungwu, who will need a playmaker like Young to make them effective on offense.

Fischer also thought that with big names, such as Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson, possibly on the market, Young would likely stay in Atlanta for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More