Trae Young's camp open to 2x NBA All-Star's trade to Spurs citing Victor Wembanyama pairing: Report

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have not reached past the first round of the playoffs over the last two seasons. They lost 4-1 to the Miami Heat in 2022 and were sent home by the Boston Celtics last year. The Hawks, who are 15-21 this season, could be looking at major changes before the NBA trade deadline next month.

Shams Charania reported a week ago that the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly looking at Dejounte Murray for a potential trade. Murray, however, is rumored to be uninterested in a reunion with the Spurs. The point guard led San Antonio’s rebuild back then and may not like that idea even with Victor Wembanyama around.

If Murray isn’t inclined to go back, an interesting twist has been brought up in a report by Matt Moore. Here’s what he had to say about a potential trade between the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks:

“League sources have suggested that Young's camp would be open — if he is traded, which is a significant clause here — to pairing Young with Victor Wembanyama. The two teams have already done a big trade for Murray, obviously, and Atlanta would surely be interested in getting back some of the draft picks it sent the Spurs for Murray.”

On June 30, 2022, the Hawks traded Jock Landale, Danilo Gallinari and five future first-round picks for Dejounte Murray. The previous season, Atlanta had reached the Eastern Conference Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 4-2. The Hawks thought pairing Trae Young with Murray would get them over the hump. Instead, they have had back-to-back first-round exits.

The Atlanta Hawks, though, are unlikely to move on from Trae Young, a two-time All-Star. He is only 25 years old and is still entering the prime years of his career. Except for Victor Wembanyama, nobody on the Spurs comes close to what Young brings to the Hawks. San Antonio is building the franchise around “Wemby,” so he is untouchable.

It looks like Dejounte Murray will be the point guard the Hawks will send to the San Antonio Spurs if they go that route.

Who could the Hawks bring in to boost the supporting cast around Trae Young?

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly “open to anything” as the trade deadline approaches. Only Trae Young and emerging forward Jalen Johnson are rumored to be untouchable on the roster. Dejounte Murray seems to be the Hawks’ biggest asset, so he’s almost always involved in a variety of trade scenarios.

The LA Lakers are reportedly looking for a two-way player. Murray certainly fits that bill, as he is a significantly better defender and playmaker than D’Angelo Russell. If the Lakers are intent on doing that, Atlanta could ask for Austin Reaves to get any deal done.

The Golden State Warriors are another team that the Hawks can deal with to improve the supporting cast around Trae Young. There are reports that the Warriors are willing to do a trade for Clint Capela and AJ Griffin for Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins.

There are different trade scenarios that the Atlanta Hawks can look at. They just have to pick the right one to satisfy the franchise cornerstone.