Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is befuddled at Damian Lillard's status- “I don’t know the answer to that"

Over the past two weeks, no story has been bigger in the NBA than the Damian Lillard saga. After over a decade with the franchise, the All-Star guard has informed the team that he'd like to be traded.

Since Damian Lillard put in this request, many people around the league have chimed in with their thoughts. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was recently asked what he thinks of the entire situation.

Right now, Billups is getting ready for his third year as head coach of the Blazers. This starts with Summer League, where he is currently getting an up-close look at No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson.

Aside from the action, Billups sat down with Justin Termine and Frank Isola of Sirus Radio to discuss an array of topics. When asked if he'll be coaching Lillard next season, the former Denver Nuggets point guard gave a rather vauge answer.

"I don't know, who knows, I don't know the answer to that, nor does anyone else right now so we'll see."

Through his first two years as coach of Portland, Billups has a record of 60-104.

Miami Heat prospect speaks on possibly being traded for Damian Lillard

While Chauncey Billups might not know when a Damian Lillard trade will happen, where he will end up is a clear topic. Over the past week, there have been countless reports that he wants to end up with the Miami Heat. Along with having a chance to compete for a title, Lillard also has a good relationship with Bam Adebayo.

Lillard has made his intentions clear, but so have the Portland Trail Blazers. They are not going to take less just to get him where he wants. With that in mind, this blockbuster will likely evolve into a multi-team mega-deal.

As the newest young prospect on the Miami Heat, Jamie Jaquez was asked about possibly being traded for Lillard. He understands the NBA is a business and is keeping his focus on helping the Heat right now.

"It's a part of the job. It happens quick. Things happen. This is a business. It is what it is, but I'm trying to stay positive right here. My focus is the Miami Heat. I'm just putting all my focus there."

Jaquez was drafted 18th overall by Miami in the NBA Draft following a four-year stint at UCLA. In his senior season, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

