“Transformation into Swaggy P complete”: NBA fans roast Jordan Poole as he bricks no-look 3-pointer 

Jordan Poole enjoys a high level of freedom to take shots with the Washington Wizards following his trade from the Golden State Warriors. However, he had a moment to forget in just the second game of the season.

Tyus Jones found Jordan Poole open in the corner for a three, and Poole, a career 33.8% 3-point shooter, shot it instantly.

However, with what seemed like a touch of overconfidence, Poole turned away before the shot even reached the basket, and the ball didn't find the mark.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans couldn't help but poke fun at Poole's moment, drawing comparisons to Nick Young, who had experienced a similar unfortunate play in the past.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans playfully reminded Poole that he's not his former Golden State teammate, Stephen Curry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The play also made some Golden State fans more thankful for Chris Paul.

Expand Tweet

It seems there might be something in the air in Washington, as Wizards star Kyle Kuzma also experienced a similar unfortunate moment last season.

Expand Tweet

Warriors owner: Jordan Poole was gonna be the odd man out

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob discussed the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade on Tim Kawakami's TK Show podcast and delved into the rationale behind the transaction.

During the podcast, Lacob acknowledged that while Draymond Green's altercation with Poole raised concerns, he believed that they could reconcile and find a way to make it work.

However, the primary motive behind the trade, according to Lacob, was the anticipation that Poole would end up as the player who didn't quite fit into their plans.

"I think it's fair to say that there was some level of concern going forward, whether that was going to be something that would work out. To be honest with you, I think it would have worked out and could have worked out,” Lacob said.

“But I think it is fair to say that in order to make the team work next year, to make the numbers work and so on, someone probably was gonna be the odd man out. It just turned out—and it wasn't planned—that it was Jordan."

This season, Jordan Poole would have had a cap hit of $30.1 million with the Warriors. Given the substantial contracts of Curry, Green, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors opted to trade Poole for Paul, who has an expiring contract.

“Chris Paul? When I first heard that and thought about it, was like, ‘Really?’” Lacob said. “It seemed highly unlikely we would do that. But the more we thought about it and considered our options, we thought, ‘Hey, he’s a great player. He’s always made other people better.’"

"He hasn’t won a championship yet, but maybe he can do that with our group. It would be a hell of a storybook ending to his career or year-ending, if he was able to do it with us. We kinda warmed to the idea,” Lacob added.