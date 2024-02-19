"Trap his a**": TNT audio catches Steph Curry cussing during 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was caught cussing at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Curry was not voted as a starter in favor of Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder. He came off the bench in the 10th All-Star Game of his legendary career.

With less than seconds left in the first quarter, the Eastern Conference was up by three points. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers had the ball and was being defended by Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

Curry then told Davis and Booker to trap Mitchell to prevent a basket from their opponents at the end of the period.

"Trap his a**!" Curry said.

The trap was unsuccessful as Donovan Mitchell was able to make a pass to a wide-open Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers. Maxey hit the 3-point shot to give the Eastern Conference a six-point lead.

There was some defense played in the first period, but the Eastern Conference started pulling away in the second quarter. Nevertheless, Steph Curry telling two other All-Stars to play defense in the All-Star Game is certainly a highlight to remember.

Steph Curry beats Sabrina Ionescu in the 3-Point Challenge

Steph Curry defeated Sabrina Ionescu at All-Star Saturday night.

Steph Curry will always be known as the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever seen. Curry put his greatness to the test in a 3-Point Shoout Challenge against Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

Ionescu challenged Curry to the shootout last year after setting the record for most points in a 3-Point Contest with 37. It took the Golden State Warriors superstar a few months to respond to the challenge and the NBA made it happen at this year's All-Star Game.

After Damian Lillard took home his second straight 3-Point Contest crown, the stage was set up for Stephen vs. Sabrina. The Liberty star shot first and finished with 26 points, the same score the top four in the men's 3-Point Contest had in the first round.

The pressure was on Curry to beat the score and he was cold to start his rack. It took him a while to get himself going and was able to score 29 points to win the challenge. It was a successful event that many are calling to continue next year, with the possibility of adding Damian Lillard and Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

