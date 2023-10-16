"Travel": Gilbert Arenas trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo's post-up as he continues to mock Bucks star for training under Hakeem-Olajuwon

Giannis Antetokounmpo worked out with Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon in the offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has been known to prefer working out with trainers rather than playing with other NBA stars. He had spent time in the past training with Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant. To improve his post-up game, he called on “The Dream.”

When Gilbert Arenas heard that Olajuwon had been charging $50,000 for a workout session, he blasted the two-time NBA Finals MVP. Arenas lambasted Olajuwon for “ripping off” the current generation of players.

Against the LA Lakers in his preseason debut, Giannis Antetokounmpo tried a post move that Hakeem Olajuwon regularly did during his day. The execution wasn’t flawless. It even looked ugly, according to fans on “X.”

Gilbert Arenas had one simple comment accompanied by a few laugh emojis:

“Travel”

Giannis Antetokounmpo received a pass down the left block and surveyed the defense before making a half-hearted attempt to go middle. He then pivoted to the left which surprised no one. Christian Wood was all over him so he switched back to the middle for a high arching hook shot.

Hakeem Olajuwon executed that move better and more flawlessly than anyone. Olajuwon’s impeccable footwork, which Antetokounmpo hasn’t learned yet, made it possible. Antetokounmpo’s version needs plenty of refinement. He likely knew it, which was why he didn’t try it on Anthony Davis, a significantly better defender and rim protector than Wood.

Early in the first quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a more productive outcome. He again received the ball on the left post before emphatically going baseline for a thunderous slam over AD and Wood. The “Greek Freak” doesn’t have any concerts with his power moves. He has some issues with finesse and footwork in the post.

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked ready to lead the Milwaukee Bucks after one preseason game

The Milwaukee Bucks wanted to give Giannis Antetokounmpo as much time as he needed to get ready. They kept him out of the team’s two first preseason games. On Sunday against the LA Lakers, he finally played for the team. Alongside superstar point guard Damian Lillard, Milwaukee had its new 1-2 punch for the first time.

Antetokoumpo played just 15 minutes but finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and one assist. He went 7-10 from the field, including 1-1 from behind the arc.

If the 2023-24 season were to start next week, the two-time MVP would be raring and ready to lead the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, the top-seeded team in the NBA last season, lost to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. They will be hungry to do better with a healthy Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the lineup.