  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Clippers
  • "Travis Hunter is at the game too?!" - Clippers' wild horse hat stunt mocking Nikola Jokic & Nuggets has NBA fans in splits

"Travis Hunter is at the game too?!" - Clippers' wild horse hat stunt mocking Nikola Jokic & Nuggets has NBA fans in splits

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 25, 2025 01:07 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Intuit Dome brought horse heads for Game 3, the LA Clippers' first playoff game inside their new $2 billion arena. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Clippers had something new for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets ahead of Game 3 on Thursday. With the series tied at 1-1, Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ home court, hosted its first NBA playoffs. To give Jokic and Co. something to think about, they brought in horse hats for fans to troll the Nuggets.

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to the gimmick:

“Travis Hunter is at the Clippers game too?!?!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

“You should have a photo of Nikola Jokic riding a chariot, led by his horses, just to make him think of the off-season.”

Another fan added:

“I love this! Make those horses proud, ya big stud! A 56-point game is coming up”

@MugiwaraGeorge3 continued:

“Jokic dropping 50 in front of the horses”

@slydetbh commented:

“I love Steve Ballmer”
Ad

Steve Ballmer designed “The Wall” section of the Intuit Dome to intimidate opposing teams. The horse hats were likely a shot at Nikola Jokic, who loves horses. How the three-time MVP will react to the gimmick is anybody’s guess. More likely than not, he will have another big game against the the home team.

Ty Lue's team is in a good position to take a 2-1 series lead. They could have easily been up 2-0 if not for a late-game collapse in Game 1. Behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, they could take their first series lead.

Ad

The Clippers' Intuit Dome is ready to host Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Game 3

The LA Clippers played at the Staples Center, which became the Crypto.com Arena, from 2009 to 2024. In 2025, Steve Ballmer opened the Intuit Dome to become a one-stop shop for everything involving the Clippers.

On Thursday, they are ready for their first playoff game. They are brought rally towels, a boom box inside the locker room to celebrate and the horse hats to intimidate Nikola Jokic and Co.

Ad

James Harden tweeted his excitement for Intuit Dome’s playoff game. The off-court stuff is ready to explode before and during Game 2. The fans are hyped to cheer for their team, which is looking to take a 2-1 series lead.

Nikola Jokic’s team, however, is not likely to be intimidated. If anything else, the Nuggets will be even more motivated to bounce back with a win and regain home-court advantage. Intuit Dome is ready to see what Jokic and his teammates can come up with on Thursday.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications