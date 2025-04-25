"Travis Hunter is at the game too?!" - Clippers' wild horse hat stunt mocking Nikola Jokic & Nuggets has NBA fans in splits

The LA Clippers had something new for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets ahead of Game 3 on Thursday. With the series tied at 1-1, Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ home court, hosted its first NBA playoffs. To give Jokic and Co. something to think about, they brought in horse hats for fans to troll the Nuggets.
Fans promptly reacted to the gimmick:
“Travis Hunter is at the Clippers game too?!?!”
One fan said:
“You should have a photo of Nikola Jokic riding a chariot, led by his horses, just to make him think of the off-season.”
Another fan added:
“I love this! Make those horses proud, ya big stud! A 56-point game is coming up”
@MugiwaraGeorge3 continued:
“Jokic dropping 50 in front of the horses”
@slydetbh commented:
“I love Steve Ballmer”
Steve Ballmer designed “The Wall” section of the Intuit Dome to intimidate opposing teams. The horse hats were likely a shot at Nikola Jokic, who loves horses. How the three-time MVP will react to the gimmick is anybody’s guess. More likely than not, he will have another big game against the the home team.
Ty Lue's team is in a good position to take a 2-1 series lead. They could have easily been up 2-0 if not for a late-game collapse in Game 1. Behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, they could take their first series lead.
The Clippers' Intuit Dome is ready to host Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Game 3
The LA Clippers played at the Staples Center, which became the Crypto.com Arena, from 2009 to 2024. In 2025, Steve Ballmer opened the Intuit Dome to become a one-stop shop for everything involving the Clippers.
On Thursday, they are ready for their first playoff game. They are brought rally towels, a boom box inside the locker room to celebrate and the horse hats to intimidate Nikola Jokic and Co.
James Harden tweeted his excitement for Intuit Dome’s playoff game. The off-court stuff is ready to explode before and during Game 2. The fans are hyped to cheer for their team, which is looking to take a 2-1 series lead.
Nikola Jokic’s team, however, is not likely to be intimidated. If anything else, the Nuggets will be even more motivated to bounce back with a win and regain home-court advantage. Intuit Dome is ready to see what Jokic and his teammates can come up with on Thursday.
