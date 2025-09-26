"Travis Kelce done lost his name": Gilbert Arenas blames Taylor Swift for Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs’ alarming slump

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previewed the Week 4 NFL games on Thursday in his “The Arena Gridiron” show. Inevitably, the biggest discussion went to the marquee matchup between Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens and the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson and Co. will visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face a team predicted to make another run at the Super Bowl.
Before asking his co-hosts to pick a winner, Arenas gave a key reason for the Chiefs’ struggles in the first three weeks:
(1:56:58 mark)
“[Mahomes] lost his tight end to a woman. Right? We get it. … Kelce done lost his name. The Gen Zs know him as what? Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.”
Taylor Swift often gets blamed every time Travis Kelce has had a bad game since 2023, the year they started dating. The star tight end is off to a slow start, prompting Gilbert Arenas to give the usual reason for Kelce’s subpar production.
Swift’s boyfriend has 10 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown in three games. In a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, Kelce had four catches for 61 yards. However, the 10x Pro-Bowler could not hold on to a Mahomes pass that resulted in a backbreaking fourth-quarter interception by Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba.
A week ago, Kelce also got into a heated confrontation with coach Andy Reid on the sidelines in Kansas’ 22-9 win against the New York Giants.
Gilbert Arenas noted that Patrick Mahomes is also struggling while missing receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. The former Golden State Warriors star is uncertain how the Chiefs will fare because of injuries to key players and Travis Kelce’s slow start.
Majority of Gilbert Arenas' co-hosts predicted Ravens to beat Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs
With Gilbert Arenas uncertain of the Ravens-Chiefs winner, he asked his co-hosts about their prediction for the highly anticipated showdown. Former Buffalo Bills star guard Richie Incognito went with Buffalo due to its loss last week to the Bills. Incognito thought Lamar Jackson’s team had something to prove.
Gerald McCoy, a former star defensive tackle, and Skip Bayless, a veteran sports host, also predicted a Ravens win. Only Aqib Talib, who won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015, thought Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs would be too tough to beat at home.
The former cornerback noted Baltimore’s porous defense as the biggest reason why Travis Kelce and Mahomes’ receivers could have a big night.
