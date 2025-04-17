Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce hilariously review LeBron James' Ken doll debut: "He has never looked so stiff"

LA Lakers star LeBron James is the first professional athlete to have his likeness represented in a Ken doll. On Wednesday, Mattel revealed the doll to start their “Kenbassador” series, and fans were thrilled to see the four-time champion in a doll. NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce got a chance to look at the doll for the first time and had a discussion about it on the Thursday episode of "New Heights."

Ad

Jason shared that he had not seen the doll before its release and took the time to research how it looked. After seeing it, the former Philadelphia Eagles center had a hilarious reaction to the image of the doll.

"To me, it's a little bit too likeness like," Jason said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The current tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis, also had a hilarious response to the doll.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bron has never looked so stiff in his life," Travis added."I mean, that's the Ken version of LeBron."

Ad

Jason said he'd prefer it to have looked a "little more Barbiefied." He also said that he'd be interested in getting a LeBron James Ken doll for his eldest daughter, Wyatt.

After finding out that the Lakers' star is the first professional athlete to have a Ken version of himself, Jason had a suggestion. He said his younger brother could be the second athlete to have a Ken doll. Travis quickly shut it down and said people won't be interested in it.

Ad

The former Eagles center, however, retorted that his brother is insane if he believes that people do not desire a Ken doll representation of Travis.

After this was posted, James loved the reactions of the Kelce brothers. He shared the video on his Instagram stories.

James reacts to the Kelce brothers.

James reacts to the Kelce brothers

LeBron James' initial reaction after seeing his Ken doll for the first time

LeBron James continues to make significant achievements as an athlete. Before the end of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, he got to see the final version of his Ken doll for the first time. Upon receiving the doll, he couldn't help but express his excitement.

Ad

"Oh, he dope," James said after seeing it for the first time. "That's so cool. This is so dang old cool.

"Oh my goodness. Just a kid from Akron got his big headphones. Now, we official.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lakers star adjusted the doll's clothes a bit before pointing out that the doll's legs are skinny. James said the doll needs to do some leg exercises.

Aside from that, James was ecstatic when he saw the finished product and couldn't hold back his happiness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More