Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole lets emotions fly over LeBron James: "Gonna miss watching Bron"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Monday after a tight 108-106 loss to the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, who took the series 4-1.

LeBron led the Lakers with 30 points, along with 11 assists and nine rebounds, securing a near triple-double—a vintage performance by the King, which led NFL player Travis Kelce's ex-Nayla Nicole to tweet:

"Gonna really miss watching Bron play once he retires."

Her tweet indicated the twilight of the four-time NBA champion's career, with another post-season falling short of success to notch his fifth and the purple and gold's NBA best 18th chip.

LeBron James won't confirm if Game 5 was his final appearance with the LA Lakers

James, 39, said his immediate priority is spending time with his family. Then, he will turn his attention to the USA Basketball training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer.

When questioned about his plans for next season, James responded:

"I don't have an answer ... to be honest. I haven't given it much thought."

When queried about whether Monday's game might be his last with the Lakers, James said:

"I'm not going to answer that."

James has until June 29 to decide whether to become an unrestricted free agent or to choose the last year of his contract with the Lakers for $51.4 million. Beyond James, another significant uncertainty for the Lakers next season is the future of coach Darvin Ham.

Following the team's first-round exit, Ham's position is reportedly at risk, and the organization is expected to decide his coaching future soon, according to sources cited by ESPN.

The query persists: what more is there for LeBron to achieve? As the league's all-time leading scorer, a four-time NBA champion, a four-time NBA Finals MVP, a four-time MVP and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, what remains in basketball for him to conquer?

It appears he has considered this, as he told ESPN's Dave McMenamin at the end of the 2024 season, before the playoff defeat:

"I got a family. I got a nine-year-old daughter. I got a son that's in college, that's deciding if he's going to go to college or go pro. I got a son that's about to be a senior in high school. I've missed a lot of family time and they've allowed me to do that and never put no pressure on me."

It remains to be seen if James is waiting for his son Bronny to get drafted by the Lakers and play with him once before hanging up his shoes.

