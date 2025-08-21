  • home icon
  Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole stunned as LeBron James' 'crazy' longevity stats emerge after $120,000,000 legend's major announcement

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole stunned as LeBron James’ 'crazy' longevity stats emerge after $120,000,000 legend’s major announcement

By Michael Macasero
Published Aug 21, 2025 01:31 GMT
Travis Kelce&rsquo;s ex Kayla Nicole stunned as LeBron James&rsquo;
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole stunned as LeBron James’ 'crazy' longevity stats emerge after $120,000,000 legend’s major announcement. [photo: @kingjames/IG, @iamkaylanicole/IG]

LeBron James’ historic longevity continues to amaze people, particularly following John Wall’s retirement on Tuesday. Bleacher Report reacted to the news, pointing to Paul George as the only remaining player from the same draft class as Wall. James, the No. 1 pick in 2003, is headed for a record-breaking 23rd campaign next season, to break a tie with Vince Carter for most in NBA history.

Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, reacted to James' enduring career with a story on Instagram.

“Craaaaazy.”
Kayla Nicole calls LeBron James&#039; longevity &quot;crazy&quot; via an Instagram story on Wednesday. [photo: @iamkaylanicole/IG]
Kayla Nicole calls LeBron James' longevity "crazy" via an Instagram story on Wednesday. [photo: @iamkaylanicole/IG]

John Wall, valued at $120,000,000 by Celebrity Net Worth, entered the league in 2010. He will join the Amazon Prime team covering the NBA as an analyst.

also-read-trending Trending

Wall was the Washington Wizards’ first pick in a draft class that also included former NBA stars DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward, Eric Bledsoe and others. The oft-injured George, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, is the last man standing from that group.

Kayla Nicole’s next IG story gave more context to her amazement. She featured another Bleacher Report post showing how LeBron James has outlasted the next seven No. 1 picks after him. Dwight Howard, Andrew Bogut, Andrea Bargnani, Greg Oden, Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin and John Wall have already hung up their jerseys.

Another Nicole reaction to James&#039; longevity. [photo: @iamkaylanicole/IG]
Another Nicole reaction to James' longevity. [photo: @iamkaylanicole/IG]

Meanwhile, 40-year-old King James continues to hold off Father Time.

LeBron James owns a winning record against John Wall

LeBron James and John Wall met 23 times in the regular season in the NBA. The four-time MVP owns a 16-7 record against the former Washington Wizards star, per StatMuse. James averaged 26.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game against Wall.

Meanwhile, Wall put up 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals in clashes against the all-time great.

Despite playing in the Eastern Conference for most of their careers, James and Wall never played against each other in the playoffs. The two almost collided in the 2017 postseason, but the Celtics derailed Wall’s Wizards in a hard-fought seven-game series.

John Wall last made it to the playoffs in 2018, while James remains a fixture in the postseason. Wall’s retirement ends any potential meeting between the two past the regular season.

