Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole stunned as LeBron James’ 'crazy' longevity stats emerge after $120,000,000 legend’s major announcement

LeBron James’ historic longevity continues to amaze people, particularly following John Wall’s retirement on Tuesday. Bleacher Report reacted to the news, pointing to Paul George as the only remaining player from the same draft class as Wall. James, the No. 1 pick in 2003, is headed for a record-breaking 23rd campaign next season, to break a tie with Vince Carter for most in NBA history.

Ad

Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, reacted to James' enduring career with a story on Instagram.

“Craaaaazy.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kayla Nicole calls LeBron James' longevity "crazy" via an Instagram story on Wednesday. [photo: @iamkaylanicole/IG]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

John Wall, valued at $120,000,000 by Celebrity Net Worth, entered the league in 2010. He will join the Amazon Prime team covering the NBA as an analyst.

Ad

Trending

Wall was the Washington Wizards’ first pick in a draft class that also included former NBA stars DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward, Eric Bledsoe and others. The oft-injured George, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, is the last man standing from that group.

Kayla Nicole’s next IG story gave more context to her amazement. She featured another Bleacher Report post showing how LeBron James has outlasted the next seven No. 1 picks after him. Dwight Howard, Andrew Bogut, Andrea Bargnani, Greg Oden, Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin and John Wall have already hung up their jerseys.

Ad

Another Nicole reaction to James' longevity. [photo: @iamkaylanicole/IG]

Meanwhile, 40-year-old King James continues to hold off Father Time.

Ad

LeBron James owns a winning record against John Wall

LeBron James and John Wall met 23 times in the regular season in the NBA. The four-time MVP owns a 16-7 record against the former Washington Wizards star, per StatMuse. James averaged 26.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game against Wall.

Meanwhile, Wall put up 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals in clashes against the all-time great.

Ad

Despite playing in the Eastern Conference for most of their careers, James and Wall never played against each other in the playoffs. The two almost collided in the 2017 postseason, but the Celtics derailed Wall’s Wizards in a hard-fought seven-game series.

John Wall last made it to the playoffs in 2018, while James remains a fixture in the postseason. Wall’s retirement ends any potential meeting between the two past the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More