Travis Kelce sports $1061 Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom" on Kelce brothers' Bobblehead night

NFL legends the Kelce brothers were recently in attendance at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics matchup. Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce recently announced his retirement from football and the Cavaliers invited him and his brother Travis to celebrate their legendary careers.

Considering how the Kelce brothers hail from Cleveland, it made sense for the Cavaliers to honor the NFL stars. To celebrate the special occasion, Travis Kelce was spotted wearing an expensive pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom" colorway. As per various websites, the pair costs $1061. Bling aside, Cleveland's way of celebrating the two football icons was by giving away bobbleheads of the brothers wearing Cavaliers jerseys.

Where to buy Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP? Costs and more explained

Travis Scott and Nike have partnered up since 2017. Since then, the prominent rapper has released multiple sneaker collaborations with shoe models like the Air Force 1s and the Air Max. This time around, he now has a collaboration with the Air Jordan 1 Low known as the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP. The model comes in four colorways, "Black Phantom", "Mocha", "Olive", and "Fragment".

During the pair's initial release, Nike sold the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP for approximately $165 retail. However, ever since the collab pair was sold out, its trending value significantly increased, and resellers are now selling them for a price range of $593 - $1,061. A pair of Travis Scott's are usually limited edition, which means these expensive reselling prices are more than reasonable.

Having that said, sneaker enthusiasts shouldn't expect Nike to restock on the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP. If you manage to find yourself a pair that's cheaper compared to the mentioned prices in this article, we highly recommend you seize the opportunity. However, be sure to thoroughly check on the pair's legitimacy as many sneakers can easily be faked nowadays.

The Cavaliers honor the Kelce brothers

NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, also known as the Kelce brothers, were invited by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday to celebrate their historic careers. Jason recently called it quits after 13 years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. While his brother Travis is still actively playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cavs honored both brothers instead of just Jason.

Their appearance was more than a celebration. Jason & Travis Kelce and the Cavaliers organization planned a mini charity event wherein they gave away bobbleheads of the Kelce brothers sporting Cavs jerseys with their signature NFL numbers.