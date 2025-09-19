Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain as the two parties continue to negotiate a new deal. Amid a reported $75.2 million contract standoff, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, issued a blunt warning.
According to Joseph Azizi of The Warriors Talk, Turner sent a warning to the Warriors’ front office as the October 1 qualifying offer deadline nears. The agent said the Warriors must treat Kuminga “fairly” if they want him to re-sign with the team.
"Treat him fairly," Turner said. "If it’s about the now, give him a PO. If it’s about controlling the future, move the number up and get him a TO."
Talks between Kuminga's camp and the Warriors have been at a standstill since July. The forward initially turned down Golden State's $45 million offer, reportedly seeking a bigger deal.
The Warriors reportedly improved their offer to a three-year, $75.2 million contract, which he rejected again because the third year carried a team option instead of a player option.
Kuminga is reportedly prioritizing control over his future. According to Joseph, he is even open to accepting Golden State’s original $45 million deal, provided the second year comes with a player option, giving him greater flexibility moving forward with the franchise.
If no extension is signed by Oct. 1, Kuminga will have to take the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer. Turner has reportedly warned the franchise that such a move could seriously strain their relationship.
Selected seventh by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has grown into a key piece in Steve Kerr’s rotation, though his long-term future remains uncertain.
Warriors reportedly unwilling to trade Jonathan Kuminga amid interest from a fellow Californian team
Jonathan Kuminga's future in the Bay Area has been a hot topic this offseason. The forward has stalled his negotiations with the team, which has garnered the attention of many fellow Californian rivals, the Sacramento Kings.
According to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings are looking to acquire Kuminga, but the Warriors are unwilling to let go due to his potential.
"There is a sense from some people involved that there's a real reluctance not only to finally quit him," Amick said. 'But also to see him go up the road to another Northern California NBA team. It’s run by a guy in Vivek Ranadivé, who used to be with the Warriors. And what if Kuminga blows up and becomes a total star?"
The situation continues to unfold and threatens to escalate further as the qualifying offer deadline quickly approaches.
