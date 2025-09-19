Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain as the two parties continue to negotiate a new deal. Amid a reported $75.2 million contract standoff, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, issued a blunt warning.

Ad

According to Joseph Azizi of The Warriors Talk, Turner sent a warning to the Warriors’ front office as the October 1 qualifying offer deadline nears. The agent said the Warriors must treat Kuminga “fairly” if they want him to re-sign with the team.

"Treat him fairly," Turner said. "If it’s about the now, give him a PO. If it’s about controlling the future, move the number up and get him a TO."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talks between Kuminga's camp and the Warriors have been at a standstill since July. The forward initially turned down Golden State's $45 million offer, reportedly seeking a bigger deal.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Warriors reportedly improved their offer to a three-year, $75.2 million contract, which he rejected again because the third year carried a team option instead of a player option.

Kuminga is reportedly prioritizing control over his future. According to Joseph, he is even open to accepting Golden State’s original $45 million deal, provided the second year comes with a player option, giving him greater flexibility moving forward with the franchise.

Ad

If no extension is signed by Oct. 1, Kuminga will have to take the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer. Turner has reportedly warned the franchise that such a move could seriously strain their relationship.

Selected seventh by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has grown into a key piece in Steve Kerr’s rotation, though his long-term future remains uncertain.

Warriors reportedly unwilling to trade Jonathan Kuminga amid interest from a fellow Californian team

Jonathan Kuminga's future in the Bay Area has been a hot topic this offseason. The forward has stalled his negotiations with the team, which has garnered the attention of many fellow Californian rivals, the Sacramento Kings.

Ad

According to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings are looking to acquire Kuminga, but the Warriors are unwilling to let go due to his potential.

"There is a sense from some people involved that there's a real reluctance not only to finally quit him," Amick said. 'But also to see him go up the road to another Northern California NBA team. It’s run by a guy in Vivek Ranadivé, who used to be with the Warriors. And what if Kuminga blows up and becomes a total star?"

The situation continues to unfold and threatens to escalate further as the qualifying offer deadline quickly approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.