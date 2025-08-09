  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Tried to sabotage him like they tried to do you" - NBA fans react to LeBron James' high praise for Shedeur Sanders' blockbuster NFL preseason debut

"Tried to sabotage him like they tried to do you" - NBA fans react to LeBron James' high praise for Shedeur Sanders' blockbuster NFL preseason debut

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 09, 2025 02:09 GMT
An image of LeBron James and Shedeur Sanders side by side
Fans react to LeBron James' praise for Shedeur Sanders' preseason debut. Credit: James/x, NFL/x

On Friday, LeBron James tuned in to see Shedeur Sanders' preseason debut in the NFL. James went on to post a reaction to the Cleveland Browns rookie's performance in this game and, in turn, NBA fans chimed in on what James had to say.

Ad

LBJ, who began his NBA career in Cleveland over two decades ago, offered high praise for the quarterback out of Colorado.

"That young [king] looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high," James tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the first half of his debut against the Carolina Panthers, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders was able to throw two touchdown passes to give the Browns a 14-7 lead.

James was hyped for Shedeur's preseason debut, leading fans to give their take to his reaction online.

"They tried to sabotage him like they tried to do you my King," one fan tweeted. "When you came in the league they gave you so much expectations at just 18 yrs old yet you thrived and overcame them. Heck, you went higher than the standards most had for you."
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

James, of course, is a reputed NFL fan who has supported the Browns since his childhood days in Ohio. At various points, the four-time NBA champion has considered the possibility of playing in the NFL. During his high school days, LBJ had his choice of pursuing a hoops career or testing his fortunes as a football player.

James has gone on to become of basketball's all-time greats, but every now and then, he expresses his support for young NFL players like Sanders.

Ad

"I don't wanna hear that 'It's only preseason' bs": LeBron James comes to Shedeur Sanders' defense in his preseason debut

Not long after James got hyped over Sanders' performance against the Panthers, he tweeted about the Browns rookie again, this time addressing critics who were dismissive of the young quarterback's solid showing.

Ad
"And I don’t wanna hear that 'It’s only preseason' bs," James tweeted. "Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames."

If James' tweets on Friday night are a sign of things to come, the future Basketball Hall of Fame member will continue to have Sanders' back as the 2025 NFL season progresses.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications