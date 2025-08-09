"Tried to sabotage him like they tried to do you" - NBA fans react to LeBron James' high praise for Shedeur Sanders' blockbuster NFL preseason debut

On Friday, LeBron James tuned in to see Shedeur Sanders' preseason debut in the NFL. James went on to post a reaction to the Cleveland Browns rookie's performance in this game and, in turn, NBA fans chimed in on what James had to say.

LBJ, who began his NBA career in Cleveland over two decades ago, offered high praise for the quarterback out of Colorado.

"That young [king] looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high," James tweeted.

LeBron James @KingJames That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡

In the first half of his debut against the Carolina Panthers, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders was able to throw two touchdown passes to give the Browns a 14-7 lead.

James was hyped for Shedeur's preseason debut, leading fans to give their take to his reaction online.

"They tried to sabotage him like they tried to do you my King," one fan tweeted. "When you came in the league they gave you so much expectations at just 18 yrs old yet you thrived and overcame them. Heck, you went higher than the standards most had for you."

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame They tried to sabotage him like they tried to do you my King. When you came in the league they gave you so much expectations at just 18 yrs old yet you thrived and overcame them. Heck, you went higher than the standards most had for you.

Agent 0 @FT_Merchant05 Why don’t you support Jalen Hurts like this? This hurts especially after I consider you the GOAT!! Put some respect on the SB MVP king 👑

KingCharge @KingCharge how much he pay you for this tweet

Jerm @IamJerm24 Right on que, a LeBron tweet during someone else’s moment.

greg @greg16676935420 Not to be that guy but it’s only preseason

Ryan @rvpats1212 Of course LeBron is gonna hop on the bandwagon. Not shocking at all.

James, of course, is a reputed NFL fan who has supported the Browns since his childhood days in Ohio. At various points, the four-time NBA champion has considered the possibility of playing in the NFL. During his high school days, LBJ had his choice of pursuing a hoops career or testing his fortunes as a football player.

James has gone on to become of basketball's all-time greats, but every now and then, he expresses his support for young NFL players like Sanders.

"I don't wanna hear that 'It's only preseason' bs": LeBron James comes to Shedeur Sanders' defense in his preseason debut

Not long after James got hyped over Sanders' performance against the Panthers, he tweeted about the Browns rookie again, this time addressing critics who were dismissive of the young quarterback's solid showing.

"And I don’t wanna hear that 'It’s only preseason' bs," James tweeted. "Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames."

LeBron James @KingJames And I don’t wanna hear that “It’s only preseason” bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾‍♂️

If James' tweets on Friday night are a sign of things to come, the future Basketball Hall of Fame member will continue to have Sanders' back as the 2025 NFL season progresses.

