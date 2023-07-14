Along with being one of the greatest players ever, Kobe Bryant was also a mentor to the next generation. Since his tragic death, many people have spoken out about how he helped them navigate life.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Trinity Rodman opened up on some advice Kobe Bryant had given her. Growing up, the daughter of Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman played soccer with Kobe's daughter Natalia.

For Trinity, Kobe's mentality on and off the court is why he will always be the greatest of all time in her eyes.

“I think his mentality was the difference in how he was as an athlete, but his mentality on and off the field as well as creating connections and being humble within,” she says. “I think he was very humble about the fact that he was a GOAT — and he'll always be a GOAT for me.”

Kobe's inspiration has done well for Rodman as she is currently playing for the United States women's national team in the women's Wolrd Cup.

Kobe Bryant continues to inspire the next generation

Three years after his tragic death, Kobe Bryant continues to be an inspiration to the next generation. Countless NBA players still idolize and look up to the LA Lakers legend. Two of the most notable are Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum, who got the chance to train with Kobe early in their careers.

As a "girl Dad," Kobe was also incredibly invested in women's sports as well. Along with inspiring athletes like Trinity Rodman, he shared a close bond with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

Along with spending time in the gym together, Kobe looked out for Ionescu. She once talked about how they constantly kept in touch and that he gave her words of encouragement during a rough patch.

“I felt some pressure early on in the season, and he wrote to me, 'Be you, it’s been good enough, and that will continue to be good enough,'" Ionescu told the Times. "He taught me his stepback; he told me that if I could bring that to my game, it’d be over for any defender trying to guard me."

"We kept in touch, always texting, calls, game visits. I’d drop a triple-double and have a text from him, 'Another double triple-double I see you' with a flex emoji," Ionescu told the Times. "Another game, another text. 'Yo, Beast Mode,' or 'Easy money.'

Even after his death, Kobe's legacy lives on through the players he inspiried.

