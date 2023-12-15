Triple-double feast: Nikola Jokic joins Russell Westbrook & Oscar Robertson in elite first-25 club

The stat screams rarity: only three players in NBA history have amassed 10 or more triple-doubles in their first 25 games of a season. This exclusive club boasts Nikola Jokic's name alongside two legendary figures – Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson. Let's unpack the significance of this feat and what it tells us about these basketball titans.

Nikola Jokic, the 2x MVP and current triple-double king, joins the ranks with 10 triple-doubles in his first 25 games this season. This speaks volumes about his unparalleled versatility and court vision.

As a center, Jokic transcends traditional positional boundaries, orchestrating the offense like a point guard while scoring and rebounding like a dominant big man. His ability to effortlessly rack up triple-doubles showcases his all-around dominance and his potential to rewrite record books.

Westbrook, a triple-double machine himself, finds his name twice on this list, showcasing his relentless energy and stat-stuffing prowess. His 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons were defined by triple-doubles, highlighting his ability to electrify the court with his athleticism and hustle.

While Jokic may represent a new breed of triple-double threat, Westbrook remains a potent reminder of the sheer force and determination.

Finally, the undisputed king of triple-doubles, Oscar Robertson, sits atop the throne with a staggering 15 in the 1961-62 season. Robertson's accomplishment stands as a testament to his unmatched dominance in an era without the spacing and pace of today's game.

In conclusion, the stat of 10 or more triple-doubles in the first 25 games is a powerful indicator of elite talent and basketball greatness.

It will be interesting to see if Jokic can challenge Robertson's record. But one thing is certain: this stat paints a clear picture of three extraordinary players etched in the annals of NBA history.

The triple-double symphony: Nikola Jokic conducts another MVP-caliber season

In the 2023-2024 season, Jokic is not just repeating his MVP performance – he's elevating it to new heights. This season, the Serbian national is averaging a league-leading 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 9.4 assists. Each game feels like a performance, where he effortlessly switches between scoring outbursts, pinpoint passes, and rebounding dominance.

This season, the Nuggets are a well-oiled machine. Jamal Murray's return has added a potent scoring punch with his pick & roll with Jokic. Aaron Gordon's defensive tenacity remains a nightmare for opposing backcourts, while Michael Porter Jr.'s continues to light up the scoreboard.

Certainly, the Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, are a force to be reckoned with. Their brand of unselfish, beautiful basketball is a joy to behold, and one can be certain that Nikola Jokic's magic show is far from over.