Triple H invites Joel Embiid to WrestleMania 40 at Philadelphia after viral crotch chop celebration

Last season, Joel Embiid got fined for doing a D-Generation X-esque crotch chop celebration during their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

However, it seems that the Philadelphia 76ers superstar hasn't learned his lesson as he did the taunt again this season, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers. According to Shams Charania, Embiid was fined $35,000 for the inappropriate celebration.

While Adam Silver and the NBA boards think Joel Embiid's behavior is frowned upon, WWE CCO Triple H thought otherwise. The wrestling Hall of Famer invited Embiid on X (formerly Twitter) to the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 40.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Triple H told the Sixers star that the show of Immortals is the perfect place for him to do the crotch chop celebration as many times as he pleases.

"Hey Joel Embiid - I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it," Triple H said. "WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly."

Expand Tweet

A look into Joel Embiid's crotch chop against the Brooklyn Nets last season

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

Back in the 2022-23 season, Joel Embiid also did the crotch chop celebration. The NBA stated Embiid will face a $25,000 fine due to an inappropriate gesture he made on the court during the third quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid's gesture was a nod to the iconic taunt from the legendary WWE faction, D-Generation X. He made this gesture right after successfully scoring a layup and drawing a foul, which not only extended the 76ers' lead to 92-77 but also energized the crowd. Embiid celebrated by performing three crotch chops, mimicking the famous DX move, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia.

This significant play, along with the free throw that followed, widened the gap between the Sixers and their Atlantic division rivals in a highly competitive contest that featured Embiid's first face-off against his former teammate, Ben Simmons, who played for the Nets. In the end, Embiid wrapped up the game with impressive stats, recording 26 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.