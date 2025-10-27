  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Austin Reaves
  • "Triple Overtime, Shot a Lot of Free Throws": Austin Reaves Recalls 73-Point Game Career-High After Torching Kings with 51 Points

"Triple Overtime, Shot a Lot of Free Throws": Austin Reaves Recalls 73-Point Game Career-High After Torching Kings with 51 Points

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 27, 2025 05:17 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Austin Reaves Recalls 73-Point Game Career-High After Torching Kings with 51 Points - Image Source: Imagn

Austin Reaves delivered a career performance Sunday night, exploding for a personal-best 51 points along with 11 rebounds and nine assists as the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 127-120 on the road for their second win of the season.

Ad

After the game, the Lakers guard said the outburst wasn’t actually his highest scoring game ever, recalling a massive showing from his high school days.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“In high school, I scored 73. It was triple overtime,” he said. “I shot a lot of free throws; I only made four 3s that game. It was very high pace. They full-court man, run-and-jump every possession.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

That 2015 performance came during his senior year at Cedar Ridge High School, where he posted 55 points through regulation, including 15 in the fourth quarter, before adding 18 more across three overtimes to lift his team to a 117-115 win.

Ad

As a senior, Reaves averaged 32.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, leading Cedar Ridge to its third state title in four years and earning First Team All-Arkansas Prep honors.

He played college basketball at two programs, starting at Wichita State, where his role was limited, before transferring to Oklahoma, where he averaged 16.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 3.7 apg.

Despite going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, Austin Reaves signed with the Lakers as a free agent.

Ad

Austin Reaves discusses career-best night vs. Kings

Austin Reaves has been on fire to open the 2025-26 season, stepping up amid injuries to LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He is averaging 34.0 ppg, 9.7 apg and 7.7 rpg per game for the Lakers, who improved to 2-1 with the win in Sacramento.

After the game, Reaves was asked what has helped unlock his game despite the team’s injuries.

Ad
“I feel like I’m just playing the game I love and trying to play the right way, do the right things on and off the court,” he said. “You can’t take shortcuts. My teammates and coaching staff let me be myself, and that’s a big reason why I’m able to play the way I play — to play confident.”
Ad

He added that offseason workouts and conversations with Lakers coach JJ Redick have helped shape his approach this season.

“I just wanna do what I can to help the team be successful,” he said.

Next up for the Lakers is the second night of a back-to-back, as they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications