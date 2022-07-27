"Triple single worth a max now?" "Knew this would happen the day he signed on with Klutch Sports" - Fans react strongly as Draymond Green looks for a max deal with the Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently made the airwaves following reports that he is seeking a max contract extension. Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season but can decline and sign a max contract.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson reported that the defensive stalwart is seeking a max contract extension. He will be eligible to pursue the contract on August 3rd. The length of the contract is four years and will be worth nearly $140 million.
"Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length," the report read.
NBA fans react to Draymond Green wanting a max contract
After the news broke, NBA fans rushed to Twitter to express their thoughts on the precarious situation between Draymond Green and the Warriors. Many fans believe Green has warranted a max contract extension because he is the perfect cog for the Warriors.
"Draymond is unique because i feel he’s essential to the Warriors core, not that great on another team. For the Warriors system, he’s absolutely perfect. They have no one else to do what he does for them," one fan wrote.
However, some fans voiced their displeasure at Green seeking a max contract. They believe playing with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the greatest shooters of all time, masks his deficiencies.
Many fans believe that his performances in this year's NBA Finals do not warrant him a max contract extension.
"Lol, with the lux tax, the way youve been playin, and your critiques of Steph. Should be lucky to get 15Ms a year, barely thought you was near that 30Ms in ya prime. You are not Steph lmao cmon now you know you not a Max contract player and the young guys gotta eat @Money23Green," one fan wrote.
Does Draymond Green warrant a max contract extension?
For years, Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score. However, it is easy to understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.
Green runs the offense for the franchise. The Warriors' defense also revolves around Green, as he is arguably the best defender in the game and can guard all five positions.
However, attributing nearly $140 million to Draymond Green would be a mistake for the Golden State Warriors. He doesn't impact the box score, is a terrible shooter and is on the wrong side of 30. The Warriors have young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole to consider when allocating cap space.
Q. Is Green worth the max contract?
Yes
No