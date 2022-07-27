"Triple single worth a max now?" "Knew this would happen the day he signed on with Klutch Sports" - Fans react strongly as Draymond Green looks for a max deal with the Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently made the airwaves following reports that he is seeking a max contract extension. Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season but can decline and sign a max contract.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson reported that the defensive stalwart is seeking a max contract extension. He will be eligible to pursue the contract on August 3rd. The length of the contract is four years and will be worth nearly $140 million.

"Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length," the report read.

NBA fans react to Draymond Green wanting a max contract

After the news broke, NBA fans rushed to Twitter to express their thoughts on the precarious situation between Draymond Green and the Warriors. Many fans believe Green has warranted a max contract extension because he is the perfect cog for the Warriors.

"Draymond is unique because i feel he’s essential to the Warriors core, not that great on another team. For the Warriors system, he’s absolutely perfect. They have no one else to do what he does for them," one fan wrote.

John Ledesma @JohnnyNBA Draymond is unique because i feel he’s essential to the Warriors core, not that great on another team. For the Warriors system, he’s absolutely perfect. They have no one else to do what he does for them. Draymond is unique because i feel he’s essential to the Warriors core, not that great on another team. For the Warriors system, he’s absolutely perfect. They have no one else to do what he does for them.

reginerd 🌵 @ReginerdTV NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF 4 Thangs, DPOY, heart and soul of the team. You're trippin if you don't believe he deserves it. Locking him in will also help build up the youngns Kuminga and Wiseman. twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… 4 Thangs, DPOY, heart and soul of the team. You're trippin if you don't believe he deserves it. Locking him in will also help build up the youngns Kuminga and Wiseman. twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…

Dmoney190 @Dm0ney190 @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe It’s tough. His value to that team is max level. They don’t win without him. That said, part of being a max player is marketability and you can’t market him since he isn’t flashy. They may have to bite the bullet if they want to keep winning. @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe It’s tough. His value to that team is max level. They don’t win without him. That said, part of being a max player is marketability and you can’t market him since he isn’t flashy. They may have to bite the bullet if they want to keep winning.

Prince Zuko @Chrislaflare NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF I can see why GSW would give it to him but I’d have pause about maxing a guy who hasn’t averaged double-digits in scoring in 4 years. twitter.com/thenbacentral/… I can see why GSW would give it to him but I’d have pause about maxing a guy who hasn’t averaged double-digits in scoring in 4 years. twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

Mookie 🚀 @PocketRocket731 @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe Hard to see G State winning a ring without him. Value to the team sure is of max value. Gotta send the bag his way truly @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe Hard to see G State winning a ring without him. Value to the team sure is of max value. Gotta send the bag his way truly

modest wizards fan @ihatecasuals1 NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF I might sound like a fool, but if the warriors don’t pay him and he goes to another team, no chance they get back to another title. I wouldn’t hesitate to give it to dray twitter.com/thenbacentral/… I might sound like a fool, but if the warriors don’t pay him and he goes to another team, no chance they get back to another title. I wouldn’t hesitate to give it to dray twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

John Ledesma @JohnnyNBA How do they look at Steph and say “nah, we are letting your brother go for tax purposes” and expect him to be fine. How do they look at Steph and say “nah, we are letting your brother go for tax purposes” and expect him to be fine.

Mr. Kickback and Chill @23RAMZ23 NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF Interesting because he wouldn’t garner 10% of that on ANY OTHER TEAM - but in GS, with that system, he’s still not a max guy, but he’s close. You can’t be UNPLAYABLE in certain points of the game and call yourself a Max guy twitter.com/thenbacentral/… Interesting because he wouldn’t garner 10% of that on ANY OTHER TEAM - but in GS, with that system, he’s still not a max guy, but he’s close. You can’t be UNPLAYABLE in certain points of the game and call yourself a Max guy twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

However, some fans voiced their displeasure at Green seeking a max contract. They believe playing with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the greatest shooters of all time, masks his deficiencies.

Woodyi @coachwoody25 @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe He is worth it. There is infinite value in a guy that is allowed to commit fouls on 95% of posessions and only getting called for 4-6 a game. @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe He is worth it. There is infinite value in a guy that is allowed to commit fouls on 95% of posessions and only getting called for 4-6 a game.

☘️Kwabena Safo @GarNettSKM put him on a Sacramento kings and he will be making 500k a year twitter.com/thenbacentral/… NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF Klay And Curry giving this man moneyput him on a Sacramento kings and he will be making 500k a year Klay And Curry giving this man money 😂😂 put him on a Sacramento kings and he will be making 500k a year😂 twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

Metaverse Psychopath @metaversepsycho see ya later NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF We’re not paying fucking Draymond green a Max contract who for 4/6 finals games was on track for the worst performance in nba finals history. We’ll just pay Wiggins and Poole with ur money when you bouncesee ya later twitter.com/thenbacentral/… We’re not paying fucking Draymond green a Max contract who for 4/6 finals games was on track for the worst performance in nba finals history. We’ll just pay Wiggins and Poole with ur money when you bounce 😂 see ya later twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

chris(TINA) @justTINAalways @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe Not surprised…. knew this would happen the day he signed on with Klutch Sports. @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe Not surprised…. knew this would happen the day he signed on with Klutch Sports.

Many fans believe that his performances in this year's NBA Finals do not warrant him a max contract extension.

"Lol, with the lux tax, the way youve been playin, and your critiques of Steph. Should be lucky to get 15Ms a year, barely thought you was near that 30Ms in ya prime. You are not Steph lmao cmon now you know you not a Max contract player and the young guys gotta eat @Money23Green," one fan wrote.

Second Fiddle Scotty @Scotty2Hottie__ twitter.com/thenbacentral/… NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF Lol, with the lux tax, the way youve been playin, and your critiques of Steph. Should be lucky to get 15Ms a year, barely thought you was near that 30Ms in ya prime. You are not Steph lmao cmon now you know you not a Max contract player and the young guys gotta eat @Money23Green Lol, with the lux tax, the way youve been playin, and your critiques of Steph. Should be lucky to get 15Ms a year, barely thought you was near that 30Ms in ya prime. You are not Steph lmao cmon now you know you not a Max contract player and the young guys gotta eat @Money23Green twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

Eddie G. @FastEddie577 @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe No way. He's not the same player he was 5 years ago. Just look at his stats. Also the GSW can't pay everyone. Paying him the max would cost the Warriors over $30M a year in luxury tax. They have too many young great players that will need to get paid. Poole, Wise & Kuminga. @TheNBACentral @ThompsonScribe No way. He's not the same player he was 5 years ago. Just look at his stats. Also the GSW can't pay everyone. Paying him the max would cost the Warriors over $30M a year in luxury tax. They have too many young great players that will need to get paid. Poole, Wise & Kuminga.

Does Draymond Green warrant a max contract extension?

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

For years, Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score. However, it is easy to understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Green runs the offense for the franchise. The Warriors' defense also revolves around Green, as he is arguably the best defender in the game and can guard all five positions.

However, attributing nearly $140 million to Draymond Green would be a mistake for the Golden State Warriors. He doesn't impact the box score, is a terrible shooter and is on the wrong side of 30. The Warriors have young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole to consider when allocating cap space.

