Tristan Thompson blasts estranged father Trevor over unpaid guardianship for disabled brother 

Tristan Thompson is back in a familiar place, celebrity tabloid news. This time, he is making news as he is in court to battle over guardianship of his 17-year-old disabled brother Amari. According to RadarOnline, Thompson and his legal team brought forth more information and documents as the former champion continues to battle for custody of his brother.

Last year, Thompson was awarded temporary custody of his brother after their mother Andrea died in January 2023. Thompson’s brother suffers from epilepsy and other medical conditions. Because of this, he requires constant medical attention.

Thompson has been taking care of his brother since their mother’s passing. However, he has still not yet been granted full custody.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thompson is angling to become his full guardian. In the court documents Thompson and his legal team have presented, they expressed Amari’s need for constant attention. The NBA player believes he has the resources to provide the necessary care for his brother.

Amari is set to inherit $114,000 from his late mother. Thompson wants to use the money to invest in more care for his brother. He wants to pay for Amari’s travel with Thompson, and for necessary medical visits. He also wants to enroll him in specialized schools for his needs.

Expand Tweet

Why is Tristan Thompson mad at his father?

In new documents submitted in the case, Thompson and his legal team revealed details of the NBA player’s relationship with his estranged father, Trevor. Thompson had previously said that he had no address for his father to submit as part of the custody hearing.

Thompson has remained adamant that he does not know where his father is. His legal team also argued that notifying their father of the custody hearing would be counterproductive to Amari’s future health.

Their mother Andrea was awarded full custody of Amari back in 2014. His father Trevor was ordered to pay child support. However, he disappeared and never made any payments.

Tristan Thompson said his father Trevor has done nothing to take care of Amari, and thus he should not be given a chance at custody.

“Trevor Thompson, a Canadian citizen, is my father and the father of my minor brother, Amari. Amari and I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date,’ Tristan Thompson said in court documents.

All legal pursuits to track down Trevor Thompson has been unfruitful. Thompson wants to be awarded guardianship of his brother without the need for Trevor to be involved or appear in court.

Tristan Thompson is currently serving a 25-game suspension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He violated the league’s anti-drug program after testing positive for perforance enhancing drugs.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!