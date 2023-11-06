Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson shares she lost her teeth as Khloe Kardashian fires back at haters

True, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, had a heartwarming experience that her mother shared on Instagram. The five-year-old kid lost one of her teeth while eating a piece of chicken. She couldn’t contain her excitement that the “Tooth Fairy” would come to visit her anytime soon. Like all kids, she was full of innocent thrill waiting for that said surprise.

Unfortunately, The Good American founder was bashed on social media, anticipating that she would spoil her daughter with an extravagant gift. The reality TV star simply replied to the accusations:

“Not this fairy lol”

When pressed what she gave to True, the Kardashians star responded:

"The tooth fairy brought her a note from the tooth fairy herself covered in [insert stars emoji], a slime activity kit and 23 dollars.

"She lost three teeth so far so that's why $23."

The reaction from fans wasn’t probably unwarranted though. As the daughter of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, many thought she was going to get more than what the “Tooth Fairy” usually gives. A few days ago, Kardashian shared a video of True and one-year-old Tatum playing inside a well-furnished playroom.

Fans are also aware that the model had given her daughter a mind-boggling $13,000 playhouse. They were expecting the “Tooth Fairy” to at least match that impressive gift.

Tristan Thompson has provided the Cleveland Cavaliers frontline depth, physicality and rebounding

While waiting for the return of Jarrett Allen from injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers needed more muscle and experience to help man the paint. Allen’s injury meant that they had to add more burden on Evan Mobley’s shoulders. Signing Tristan Thompson gave them exactly what they needed.

Thompson had his best game of the season against the New York Knicks on Nov. 1. He played 13 minutes and finished with six points and five rebounds, two of them on the offensive end. His physicality, defense and energy were very important to Cleveland’s win.

Jarrett Allen has returned but the Cavaliers know Tristan Thompson will be ready if his number is called. Thompson’s experience coming off the bench will serve him well this season. Even with Allen back in the lineup, his minutes as the team’s backup center could make a huge difference in the long run.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road for the next four games. Cleveland might be extra careful with Allen following his injury. Thompson is expected to be available and ready to help the team.