Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian settles lawsuit involving $100,000 over unpaid wages

Although Khloe Kardashian and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson are separated, they have two children.

Kardashian recently settled a lawsuit involving $100,000 over unpaid wages. Her former personal assistant, Matthew Manhard, claimed Kardashian did not pay him wages for overtime work. However, according to the Blast and Yahoo News, the case was dismissed.

Legal documents show Kardashian and Manhard requested for the case to be dismissed and not ever be tried again.

It is unknown what led to the dismissal. Kardashian and her team could have settled with Manhard. The defendant also could have lost the case and given up early. Manhard was suing Kardashian’s company, KhloMoney.

The case began eight months ago in February. Manhard was hired as a household assistant and claimed his overtime work went unpaid. He also alleged that Kardashian controlled his wages, hours and working conditions and that he was not given proper breaks during his shifts. He accused the socialite and her company of manipulating labor laws to avoid paying overtime wages.

The former assistant also suffered a knee injury in May 2022 and missed work. When he returned from his leave of absence, Kardashian said she had no work for Manhard and fired him on November 9, 2022.

It is not the first time Khloe Kardashian and her companies have been sued. Her clothing brand, Good American, was also involved in a lawsuit.

A former model who worked for the company in November 2021 claimed she wasn't paid on time by Good American. However, instead of $3,500 for a day’s work, she wanted to be paid $100,000 as a penalty. There was no report on the settlement or status of the case.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a well-publicized history. The NBA big man has appeared on the famous family’s reality shows as well.

The two's older daughter, True, was born in 2018, and their son, Tatum, in 2022 via surrogacy.

Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship has been through ups and downs. Thompson publicly admitted to cheating on Kardashian during her first pregnancy. He had an affair with Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner then. Woods is currently linked to Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl Anthony-Towns.

The couple split in 2019. They reportedly rekindled their relationship during the pandemic. In June 2021, they announced their split again. Thompson had to issue another public apology when a woman named Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against him. Thompson had an affair with Nichols while dating Kardashian for the second time.