  • "Trolling the entire NBA" - Fans react to Ja Morant celebrating with finger gun gesture again after investigation

"Trolling the entire NBA" - Fans react to Ja Morant celebrating with finger gun gesture again after investigation

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 04, 2025 02:10 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Ja Morant doing the "shooter" celebration against the Miami Heat on Thursday, a day after receiving a warning from the NBA for the same celebration on Tuesday. [photo: Imagn]

On Wednesday, the NBA reportedly warned Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Golden State Warriors backup guard Buddy Hield for an “inappropriate” celebration. The two used the "shooter" gesture in the highly contested game between the two teams on Tuesday. Per Shams Charania, the league determined the acts not “intended to be violent in nature,” which allowed them to escape without penalties.

On Thursday, Morant replicated the gesture against the Miami Heat. He repeated the controversial celebration after hitting a 3-pointer with 7:50 left in the first quarter.

Fans promptly reacted to Ja Morant’s antics:

“He’s trolling the entire NBA”
One fan said:

“he pulled the AK out tn”

Another fan added:

“he really keeps it on him”

@WheatleyHayden continued:

“Ja out here doing everything he can to get suspended before the playoffs.”

@thisalyfestyle reacted:

“Incoming 50,000 dollar fine”

The second gun gesture in back-to-back games will likely push the NBA to review the act. No one will be surprised if the league has a more serious response than the warning issued to the former All-Star.

In 2023, Ja Morant was suspended twice by the NBA for brandishing guns on two separate occasions on Instagram Live. The league forced him to sit for eight games in March before penalizing him with a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season.

Ja Morant had a rough start against the Miami Heat

The 3-pointer that led to the gun gesture was the only basket Ja Morant made in the first quarter against the Miami Heat. He went 1-for-4 for three points and two assists. The point guard also committed two turnovers in the Memphis Grizzlies' stuttering start. They trailed 27-22 at the end of the period.

The Grizzlies need Morant to be on the court at his best to close the season. They are on a four-game losing slump and have lost seven of their last eight games. From No. 4 in the Western Conference in mid-March, they are now No. 8.

Still, they are well within reach of an automatic playoff spot if they can turn things around in a hurry. Memphis can't afford a suspension or a poor stretch from Morant.

Edited by Michael Macasero
