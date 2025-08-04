"Truly an honor" - Popular Backstreet Boys member posts Luka Doncic after Lakers superstar commits to future

Luka Doncic celebrated his new three-year contract by going to Las Vegas with several members of the LA Lakers to watch the Backstreet Boys live. One popular member of the boy band even shared a photo on social media after meeting the Lakers superstar backstage.In an Instagram post, Nick Carter shared an image of himself holding a Luka Doncic jersey with the man himself inside the Backstreet Boys locker room. Several Lakers players, coaches and front office staff were present at The Sphere for the iconic boy band's concert on Sunday. &quot;Truly an honor to have @lukadoncic come by our show after making NBA history yesterday with a record-breaking extension with the @lakers. 🙌🏻,&quot; Carter wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick Carter also got his Luka Doncic card personally signed by the Slovenian superstar. Carter initially said it was for his son's collection before jokingly claiming that it was actually for himself. He's a huge basketball fan and seems to be a supporter of the LA Lakers.Just like many Lakers fans, Carter was happy to see Doncic sign a three-year, $165 million extension to stay in Hollywood. &quot;Luka Magic&quot; is now the official face of the franchise, with LeBron James in the final year of his contract and being linked to a potential trade. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to Doncic, other players who attended the concert include Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber, Adou Thiero, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent. Coach JJ Redick, team governor Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and incoming majority owner Mark Walter also watched the Backstreet Boys perform, as per ESPN. Luka Doncic is a huge fan of the Backstreet BoysLuka Doncic is a huge fan of the Backstreet Boys. (Photo: IMAGN)While some fans might question why Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers watched the Backstreet Boys, it wasn't an accident or scheduled on a whim. Doncic is a huge fan of the boy band, calling them his favorite band when asked by ESPN's Malika Andrews last April.&quot;Luka Magic&quot; also shared during the interview that Michael Jackson was his favorite pop star, &quot;Mamma Mia&quot; was his favorite musical, and his favorite song from &quot;Mamma Mia&quot; was &quot;Dancing Queen.&quot;Doncic was born in 1999, so he wasn't aware of the Backstreet Boys during their peak years in the latter half of the 1990s. Nevertheless, all five members, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, were all hyped during their meeting with Doncic backstage.