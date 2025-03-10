"Truly unbelievable and needs investigation": Lakers fans fume as Jayson Tatum and another Celtic join injury report after playing vs LBJ's team

The Boston Celtics secured a 111-101 victory over the LA Lakers at TD Garden on Saturday. The defending champions had all their key players in action, except for Kristaps Porzingis, with Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown returning after missing previous games.

With the Celtics set to face the struggling Utah Jazz on Sunday, their injury report now includes two new entries. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are both listed as questionable.

Lakers fans expressed frustration after the Celtics revealed their two stars on the injury report. Many fans reinforced the belief that players often prioritize games against the Lakers while sitting out matches against other teams.

"You really can’t make this stuff up. Truly unbelievable and needs investigations," a fan commented.

"Amazing suddenly they all out against the Jazz," commented another fan.

"League is never beating the allegations," a fan wrote.

"Their game 7 is over they have nothing to play for anymore," wrote another fan.

"How injured players act when they see the @Lakers game is next up," a fan said.

"Played 46 minutes against the Lakers and now he’s questionable," said another fan.

Jayson Tatum and Al Horford were spectacular against the Lakers

The Boston Celtics' victory was fueled by standout performances from Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Both played significant minutes, with Tatum logging 45 and Horford 37. The duo controlled the game on both ends of the floor, filling up the stat sheet with impressive all-around efforts.

Tatum finished with 40 points on 12 of 28 shooting from the floor, including 6 of 16 from beyond the arc. He also recorded 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block.

On the flip side, Horford dropped 14 points, pulled down nine rebounds, dished out four assists, recorded three steals and one block. He shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range.

