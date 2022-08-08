"Truly unfortunate that Paolo has to retire now", "This is Shawn Kemp level disrespect" - Fans send in hilarious reactions to Dejounte Murray's disrespectful play against Paolo Banchero

A recent Pro-Am league game between Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero saw a heated interaction. With NBA fans taking note of the situation, they sent hilarious reactions to Murray's disrespectful play.
The offseason has seen several NBA players participate in other leagues in the country. With players such as LeBron James participating in the Drew League, seeing players in different leagues isn't an unfamiliar sight.
Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero have also frequently participated in such events. Murray played in the Drew League alongside new teammates Trae Young and John Collins. He has been a virtual highlight reel this offseason.
Similarly, Banchero has also been putting up tremendous numbers against his competition. However, a showdown between the two players showed a rather unexpected situation.
Playing in the Zeke-End pro-am league in Washington, the two NBA players went at each other. However, Murray pulled out one of the most disrespectful moves, putting Banchero on a highlight reel.
With Murray's move going viral, NBA fans couldn't help but send in their reactions to the play. Here are some of the best responses to the situation on Twitter:
The development around the Murray-Banchero beef has been sudden. With the All-Star giving the No.1 draft pick his "Welcome to the NBA" moment, Banchero will enter a competitive environment in the league.
Dejounte Murray-Paolo Banchero beef
The offseason has seen the development of several alliances and rivalries. However, the recent beef between Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero has come out of nowhere.
After a highly disrespectful display at the Zeke-End pro-am, the two players shared some bad blood. Murray trash-talked throughout the game.
While the game may have ended, things continued to heat up off the court as both players took to Instagram. Banchero was the first to address the situation, posting this on his story:
Although Banchero's off-court response garnered some attention, Murray was just as quick to fire back at the rookie. Posting his side of the narrative on his Instagram story, Murray said:
"You tried to flex that #1 pick s**t on me when I been rooting for you when you was a kid asking to rebound for me @paolo5 don't get on this internet saying nothing... You changed from the humble kid you always was and I stand on real s**t boy and you know!!!!!!!! You made it and changed and I lost all respect!!"
The exchange has added some perspective to the whole ordeal. Whether the disrespect is justified, however, remains up for debate. The development of a beef between the two could be entertaining to follow as we near the start of the regular season.
With both players having a point to prove, the matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks could be one to circle on the schedule.