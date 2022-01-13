"Trust me, I call Rick every day" - Steve Kerr reveals bugging Golden State Warriors physiotherapists to give Klay Thompson more minutes

The Golden State Warriors have been bolstered by the return of Klay Thompson. The sharp-shooting guard has performed exceedingly well in his first two games upon return but is expected to be on a minute restriction.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was recently asked about Klay Thompson potentially playing more minutes moving forward on the "Damon & Ratto radio show" (via 95.7 The Game). Here's what Kerr said:

"Trust me. I call Rick (Celebrini) every day and ask him for more minutes but we just have to patient and understand where Klay is, where he has been the last two-and-a-half years. We need to be smart, we can't just start piling on. First few games we'll stick with what we've been doing and then we'll gradually go from there."

Klay Thompson has played 20 minutes in each of his first two games. He scored 17 points against the Cavaliers and 14 against the Grizzlies in the last match.

Thompson has been playing with a lot of intensity in the limited minutes he's getting. He hasn't been settling for too many shots from long range and is moving around nicely.

The Dubs have struggled to perform well of late, especially on offense. Klay Thompson's presence has already given the side a boost when he is on the court, so they will be keen to see him play more minutes moving forward.

Golden State Warriors eager to end their slump following Klay Thompson's return

The Golden State Warriors have arguably been the best team in the league this NBA season for large swathes. They have struggled to produce positive performances consistently of late, though. Steve Kerr's men have lost three of their last four games.

Their offense has been below average during that stretch. They have scored only 95.5 points per contest in that period. Steph Curry has been in a shooting slump himself, converting only 33.7% of his shots from the field and 27.5% from the 3-point range across his last five appearances.

The Golden State Warriors are also dealing with the absence of Draymond Green, who has been out of the lineup for the last three games. He isn't available for their upcoming trips to Milwaukee and Chicago either. Green's ability to make plays for his teammates and break down opposing defenses will be missed.

Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors will still have 20 minutes of Klay Thompson every game. Considering the way he has played thus far, he is likely to only improve with each game.

Also Read Article Continues below

On top of that, Golden State also have a strong supporting cast led by Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, so it won't be surprising to see them break out of this slump soon.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava