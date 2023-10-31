"Trust nobody": Nic Batum's wife Lily E. Batum seemingly resonates with Jrue Holiday's wife over NBA's trade business

Nic Batum no longer plays for the LA Clippers. The latter decided to include him in the trade package for James Harden. The French forward has moved to the Philadelphia 76ers to join Joel Embiid. However, his wife, Lily Batum, isn't happy about the decision.

Lily Batum took to social media and posted a couple of images. The first one had Jrue Holiday's wife's comment after her husband unexpectedly moved to the Portland Trail Blazers (and then the Boston Celtics) as part of the Damian Lillard trade, and the second one had an image with "Trust nobody" written on it.

Both Lauren Holiday and Lily Batum have shared their displeasure with how the NBA works in trade deals, while many players have called out teams at times for how they do business and complete trade deals.

Nic Batum has spent the past 15 years in the NBA and has played for the Portland Trail Blazers (2008-2015), Charlotte Hornets (2015-2020) and Clippers (2023).

Batum, who has never won the NBA championship, is on an expiring contract and will become a free agent in the summer.

Nic Batum moves to Sixers, as Clippers go all-in with the James Harden trade

Nic Batum was part of the trade that saw James Harden move to the Clippers. As part of the deal, Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris and KJ Martin joined the Sixers, while Harden and PJ Tucker moved to the Clippers. Philadelphia waived veteran Danny Green to complete the deal.

The deal also included draft picks and pick swaps and allowed the Sixers to create significant cap space and pursue another star either until the trade deadline or next summer. Until then, they will rely on reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to lead the way.

The Clippers have a Big Four with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Harden and Westbrook reunite after spending years together in the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

All four superstars are on expiring contracts and will become free agents next summer, so the Clippers have gone all in for the championship this year.

Harden could be present during the Clippers' two-game home stint vs. the Orlando Magic and the Lakers on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. He could debut as early as Monday, when the franchise kicks off its three-game road trip, facing the New York Knicks (Monday), Brooklyn Nets (Wednesday) and Dallas Mavericks (Friday).

Meanwhile, Nic Batum will fly to Philadelphia during the week and could play as early as Saturday vs. the Phoenix Suns or Monday vs. the Washington Wizards, both at home.

Batum is averaging 2.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists per game in the first three games of the season, with the Clippers being at 2-1.