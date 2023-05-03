"Trust the process"- NBA fans are going nuts after Joel Embiid wins MVP for the 2022-23 season

Joel Embiid was named the league MVP for the 2022-23 NBA season. While many were expecting Nikola Jokic to win his third consecutive MVP due to his near triple-double average, others thought that Embiid was more deserving. The Philadelphia 76ers' big man prevailed and won the award for the first time in his career.

Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. Compared to Nikola Jokic, Embiid proved to be more active on both sides of the court. While the Denver Nuggets might have taken the first seed in the West, Embiid undoubtedly carried the Sixers to the third seed in the East. NBA fans are now showing their support on social media:

@thesanspareil tweeted: "trust the process."

Joel Embiid's first MVP award has fans debating on social media

Joel Embiid vs Nikola Jokic

Throughout the entire 2022-23 season, fans were arguing whether Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic should win the MVP award. Fans supported the "Joker" over the Philadelphia 76ers big man as Jokic averaged a triple-double for the majority of the season. Then there's the fact that the Denver Nuggets stayed on top of the Western Conference thanks to Jokic's leadership.

However, many other fans thought that Embiid was more deserving because of how dominant he has been this season. Not only did he display his scoring prowess, but he was also efficient on defense. Comparing Embiid and Jokic's games individually, Embiid easily beat the Denver Nuggets star.

Now, because of their differences in opinion, NBA fans were arguing that Jokic should've won the MVP. While other fans were simply thrilled that Joel Embiid finally won the award after seven seasons. Here's what some of them had to say:

@michaelrubin tweeted: "LFG @JoelEmbiid !!! Now let’s get a chip"

@SuGibiAzizOlmak tweeted: "He was born to win. Enough said"

@Fadamie tweeted: "Deserved. Great player on both offense and Defense. Unfortunately for Jokic the expectations get higher when you’ve won an MVP. We saw the same thing with LBJ. It is what it is."

@almighty_papi_1 tweeted: "He played good but not better the joker I’m sorry but congratulations next should be the ring"

@VT_JoeRogers_38 tweeted: "Lame. Jokic should’ve won"

@airbennett40 tweeted: "MVP in the NBA means nothing now. Nuggets efficiency without Jokic were the worst in the league and the best with him which is the true definition of most valuable player."

