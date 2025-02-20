Truth behind Luka Doncic's brutal start with Lakers revealed by NBA insider 

Luka Doncic is off to an underwhelming start to his LA Lakers tenure. In three games, Doncic has averaged 14.7 points, shooting 35.6%, including 20.8% from 3 while playing on a minute restriction. The Slovenian is seemingly struggling to adapt early on. Doncic is also not as well-conditioned after missing 22 games because of a left calf injury he sustained on Christmas Day.

Amid his worrisome start, NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Doncic is still processing the trade and getting used to his new team.

"Luka Doncic is obviously working himself into basketball shape," Charania said on ESPN's "Get Up" show. "Just remember, he's played three games since Christmas.

"That calf injury, which had become worrisome, in the eyes of the Mavericks, that calf injury that sidelined him for the most significant point of his entire career, and so he's rehabbed it, obviously he's back on the floor. Now, I think we're going to see gradual steps."

Charania added that Doncic is adapting to a lower usage rate. He cited his 36.0% usage rate with the Mavericks, which is now down around 4.0% with the Lakers. Charania then revealed the most crucial details about Doncic's struggles, saying:

"What I've kept hearing around Luka Doncic for the last couple of weeks is the word, 'shellshocked.' That's been the vibe around him ever since the trade."

The Mavericks traded Doncic out of the blue. The 25-year-old is still seemingly coping with it. Doncic expected to play in Dallas for a long time, but the Mavericks surprisingly pulled the plug on their title chances with him eight months after he led them to the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic makes feelings clear on representing the Lakers

Luka Doncic had a rough outing on Thursday against the Hornets. He scored 14 points and shot 5 of 18, including 1 of 9 from deep. Doncic also committed five of his six turnovers in the first quarter alone. The Lakers lost the game 100-97 and went 1-2 since Doncic's debut.

Amid the team's mini-slum and a brutal stretch, a reporter asked Doncic about his thoughts on the 'shock' of his trade from the Mavericks and how he's coping. The Slovenian made his thoughts clear, saying:

"Obviously I’m gonna need some time, but I’m happy to represent the Lakers."

Doncic played his entire career in Dallas, and he could have been among the exclusive list of players to play for one team. However, that didn't materialize. He probably had the thought in his mind after the love the city showed him and still does, so it's understandable why the five-time All-Star could take a while to get going mentally.

