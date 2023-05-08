“Trying to figure LeBron out” – Draymond Green reveals details on his mid-game conversations with Steph Curry

In a recent podcast, Draymond Green had fascinating insights into the mid-game conversations he shared with Steph Curry during a matchup between Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. Green's revelations shed light on Curry's bewilderment as he attempted to decipher LeBron's enigmatic performance.

In game 3 between the Warriors and the Lakers, Lebron hasn't scored in the first quarter. Rather than scoring, he focused on assists and rebounding. But in the middle of the second quarter, he exploded for 10 points. This play left Steph Curry perplexed, prompting him to express his frustration to Draymond Green.

LeBron's enigmatic performance leaves Steph Curry and Draymond Green Puzzled

Green recounted Steph Curry's words, stating, "'Yo, I'm trying to figure 'Bron out.'" It was evident that Curry was struggling to comprehend LeBron's approach to the game and his ability to impact it in unexpected ways. LeBron's performance was a mixed bag of patience, strategic decision-making, and explosive scoring, leaving Curry and Green searching for answers.

Despite their efforts to decode LeBron's game, the Lakers emerged victorious with a resounding 127-97 win over the Warriors. While Davis showcased his skills, it was LeBron who stepped up when it mattered most.

Green's revelations highlight the ongoing challenge faced by Steph Curry and other teammates in deciphering the enigma that is LeBron James. Known for his adaptability and basketball IQ, LeBron possesses an uncanny ability to impact the game without necessarily being the primary scorer.

"Steph said to me, 'Yo, I'm trying to figure Bron out.’ After not taking a shot through most of the first half, he end up getting it going with 21, 8 and 8. You know, it was big, really big. He hit some big shots, some timely shots.”



The final stat of Bron's ended up at 21 points, eight rebounds and as many assists. By opting for a slow start and gradually building momentum, LeBron was able to control the flow of the game and seize crucial moments. One timely three-pointer he made in the first half disrupted the Warriors' rhythm and slowed down their run.

As the Warriors and Lakers potentially face each other in future matchups, Curry and Green will undoubtedly continue their quest to decipher the LeBron mystery. While LeBron's performance against the Warriors provided a fascinating spectacle, it also underscored the ongoing challenge of trying to figure him out.

