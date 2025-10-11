  • home icon
  • "Trying to get that called for years": Steph Curry admits influence on NBA's high-five rule change in 3-pointers 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty

The NBA has introduced a major rule change that will take effect in the 2025–26 season to better protect offensive players, and Stephen Curry played a big part in making it happen.

For years, defenders could hit a shooter’s hand before or after a shot without being called for a foul. This was known as the “high-five rule.” Now, the league has redefined that contact as “hot stove contact,” and it will finally be ruled as a foul against the defender.

Curry has been vocal about this issue for a long time, often expressing frustration to referees during games. Speaking to reporters, he explained why the change was needed to keep players safe and the game fair.

“It was a conversation of when you're shooting, how you protect the shooter,” Steph said. “But when it became something where people were attacking hands, not just a closeout, but like a second motion, going in arms and hands and stuff like that, it's not basketball. Has nothing to do with affecting a shot, it's more just putting people in danger, that type of thing, and it's avoidable, you can still play great defense and avoid doing that.”
“We’ve been trying get that called for years so I do appreciate that as a shooter.”
Steph Curry instantly saw the benefit of the new rule in action during the Warriors’ preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 8. He began Golden State’s scoring with a three-pointer, and as he released the shot, Portland’s Toumani Camara swiped at his hands. The referee called a foul, and Curry eventually completed the four-point play.

Steph Curry went on to finish the night with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Warriors clinched a 129-123 win.

Steph Curry speaks about retirement

Steph Curry is heading into his 17th season, and while he’s still performing at an elite level, questions about his eventual retirement continue to follow him. At 37, Curry recently admitted that he’s aware the end is closer than ever, but he’s not letting that thought take away from the present.

"No clue," Curry said. "I just know it's closer than it was even yesterday. Acknowledging it is fun, because the more I talk about it, the more I appreciate what all goes into preparing yourself. But all of that stuff is just the privilege that you've earned. I'm trying not to put any timestamps or anything, other than the sense of urgency on it now."

Steph Curry’s quest for a fifth title will begin on October 21, when the Warriors play their season opener against the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

