"Trying to get Coop on that list with Magic and Bill Russell": Klay Thompson makes wishes clear on Cooper Flagg's rookie year

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 18, 2025 07:54 GMT
"Trying to get Coop on that list with Magic and Bill Russell": Klay Thompson makes wishes clear on Cooper Flagg's rookie year. [photo: @dallasmavs/IG]

Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks closed their preseason schedule with a 121-94 win over the LA Lakers on Wednesday. Although the Mavs finished the preparation phase with a 3-1 record, they know the real work has only just started. The Mavericks will open the regular season when they host Victor Wembanayama and the San Antonio Spurs in a week.

After the Mavericks’ scrimmage on Friday, Thompson shared what he wished for himself, the team and the 2025 No. 1 pick (via MFFL Nation):

“I want a ring, bro. Not many have done that. Trying to get Coop [Flagg] on that list with Magic [Johnson] and Bill Russell. … That’s what I’m talking about. Shoot for the stars!”
The last time the Dallas Mavericks won the championship was in 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki led the team to an upset of the Miami Heat. Dallas signed Thompson, a four-time champ, to help the Mavs return to glory. Cooper Flagg’s drafting this year adds another layer of hope that the franchise could bag its second championship.

The club Klay Thompson wants Cooper Flagg to join is an enviable group. Two of its most well-regarded members are Magic Johnson and Bill Russell, players who led their teams to the championship in their first seasons of pro basketball. Johnson did it in 1980 with the LA Lakers, while the late Russell accomplished this in 1957.

Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg and Mavericks are long shots to win 2026 NBA championship

Before the preseason games started, ESPN released every NBA team’s odds of winning the championship. Unsurprisingly, the OKC Thunder, the defending champs, lead everyone with +200 probability. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets are tied in second place with +650 odds.

Klay Thompson, Cooper and the Mavericks have +3,300 odds to win the title. Remarkably, the Boston Celtics, who dismantled their championship core, sit a little higher than the Mavs with +3,000 odds.

Championships are not won on paper or on the bookies’ evaluation, though. Flagg could etch himself in NBA history if he brings the same impact as Russell or Johnson in his first year of pro basketball.

Edited by Michael Macasero
