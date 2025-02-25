"Trying to get Savannah to be owner of the team" - Dwight Howard hilariously picks on LeBron James' son Bryce & wife while discussing his NBA setback

Dwight Howard, LeBron James's former teammate, shared his thoughts about his time with the four-time NBA champion and jokingly mentioned James' family in Monday's episode of "Podcast P with Paul George."

Paul George and his co-hosts discussed the possibility of Howard, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, playing again in the NBA. They jokingly asked what James thinks, referring to the four-time MVP as "LeGM."

Howard hilariously responded that his former LA Lakers teammate is trying to bring son Bryce James and wife Savannah James into the NBA:

"I asked LeBron: he said he wanted Bronny, he said he trying to get Bryce," Howard said (1:15:05 onwards). "He said, 'listen white, I'm trying to get Bronny and Bryce to be on the Lakers and I'm trying to get Savannah to be... the owner of the team.' So, it's a family affair. The whole James family."

Dwight Howard had three stints with the Lakers, and in his second stint, the eight-time NBA All-Star played a key supporting role in LA's 2020 championship run led by LeBron James.

"I really enjoyed my time with the Lakers, obviously playing with LeBron," Howard said (Timestamp: 1:15:36). "It's a great memory playing with the Lakers."

The 39-year-old Howard has not officially retired from the league, and he addressed the issue in the podcast, saying that he will retire when he feels like he should:

"As far as retirement, man, I just wan't to play as long as I could play," Howard said (Timestamp: 1:15:45). "And retire when I feel like retiring, not when somebody else tells me I should or stuff like that."

Howard, the No. 1 pick in 2004, last act in the NBA was the 2021-22 season, his third with the Lakers. Later, he played overseas in Taiwan.

Per NBA.com's Steve Aschburner on Feb. 14, Dwight Howard was named among the finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Dwight Howard jokingly said LeBron James knew about the Doncic-AD blockbuster trade

In the same podcast episode, Dwight Howard and the hosts discussed the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that shook the basketball world earlier this month.

The five-time All-NBA first-team selection that LeBron James knew about the trade, hilariously referring to his former teammate as "LeGM" and "LeCoach."

"He knew about the trade," Howard said (Timestamp: 22:14). "He LeBron James. They call him 'LeGM', 'LeCoach.’ ... He know when Jesus come back and the Bible say no man know."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James had no prior knowledge about the high-profile deal and just learned about it when the news broke on social media.

Doncic has averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for LA thus far. The Lakers are fourth in the competitive Western Conference with a 34-21 record.

