"Trying to get me in trouble, aren't you" - Steve Kerr's hilarious response on being asked about LeBron James wanting to play with Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr does not want to be a part of any controversy involving LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Kerr was asked about the possibility of James and Curry pairing up sometime in the future ahead of the Warriors' game against the LA Lakers on Thursday.

Kerr responded to the question somewhat in jest by saying:

"I have no thoughts on that. Trying to get me in trouble, aren’t you?"

Steve Kerr was asked about LeBron's comments that he wants to play with Steph:

"I have no thoughts on that. Trying to get me in trouble, aren't you?"



Kerr's remarks come in the aftermath of LeBron James saying that he would like to play with Steph Curry.

James made the comment earlier this week on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. When asked which active players he would like to play with, the 37-year-old answered:

"Steph Curry is the one I want to play with. … I love everything about that guy. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena."

When Curry was told about James' interest in playing with him, the eight-time All-Star didn't appear all that enthused. He said:

"Well, he (LeBron James) got his wish. He's picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now. I'm good right now."

"Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably the MVP-kind of caliber dude that he is, greatest of all-time, cool. That's amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world "

Steph Curry's reaction to hearing LeBron James comments about wanting to play with him

Steve Kerr takes "subtle jab" at LeBron James

Steve Kerr did not want to land in trouble for his comments on the possibility of LeBron James and Steph Curry playing together. However, he did take a good-humored dig at the LA Lakers superstar a few days ago.

The Golden State Warriors coach made the comment after the Lakers were eliminated from play-in contention following their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Kerr was asked about the Warriors' approach to defense in the playoffs on the Steiny & Guru show. In response to the question, he said:

"When you get into the playoffs and you gotta guard – you name it – Paul George or LeBron, well not this year. [Kerr laughs] Sorry. Just a subtle jab."

For the record, Steph Curry and LeBron James have been teammates on two straight All-Star teams. James has enjoyed the opportunity to play with Curry each time.

