"Trying to be Giannis so bad with his Q&A" - NBA fans react to Josh Giddey rooting for OKC Thunder's championship run

Former OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey revealed who he believes would win the 2025 NBA championship. Ahead of the Thunder's Game 7 contest against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Giddey talked about his take on the playoffs. According to the Chicago Bulls guard, he thinks his former team would win it all.

Giddey held a question-and-answer session with his fans on Snapchat. One of the fans's questions was about his thoughts on who would win the title. He believed that whichever team would've won between the Nuggets and Thunder would win the title. He added that if the Bulls can't win the championship, he wants OKC to take home the trophy.

"I think the winner of game 7 okc v Denver will win the whole thing," Giddey answered. "& if the Bulls can't win it then I want okc to win it."

Fans had mixed reactions to his Q&A session on the social media platform.

"Trying to be Giannis so bad with his Q&A," a fan compared him to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had his own Q&A on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Bulls ain’t winning anytime soon buddy," another fan commented.

"Better get used to finding a team to cheer for in the playoffs cuz Bulls ain’t gonna be there," one fan posted on X.

Other fans focused on his basketball take and showed appreciation for rooting for his former team.

"Once a Thunder player, always part of the Thunder family! Love seeing former players still supporting OKC, especially during their playoff push this year," a comment read.

"Giddey’s loyalty shines—classy, passionate, and full of team spirit," a fan applauded Giddey.

"Josh Giddey rooting for the Thunder like a proud ex who still keeps their hoodie—Bulls may be out, but his OKC heart is still in the game! 🏀❤️ #NBAPlayoffs" another fan commented.

Josh Giddey revealed how NBA players get paid

NBA players have a significant amount of money entering their bank accounts due to their massive deals. Some fans wonder how organizations pay players like Josh Giddey. The Australian guard is in the final year of his four-year, $27.2 million contract.

On Snapchat, a fan asked him how players receive their salaries. Per Giddey, players are given the option of receiving their yearly salary in six months or 12 months.

The Bulls guard added that most players choose to receive the money in 12 months, so they are paid all year. He concluded by saying that players are paid twice a month.

Josh Giddey is an upcoming restricted free agent over the summer. ESPN's Brian Windhorst predicts the fourth-year guard could command a contract worth $30 million annually.

